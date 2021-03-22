MANKATO — Drew Neumann pulled out of his dental office parking lot and spotted flames shooting out from under the car traveling next to him on Madison Avenue.
It appeared the woman next to him did not realize her car was on fire as she continued westbound on Aug. 25. So Neumann, who works at Advanced Dental, honked and yelled.
“I think I scared her,” Neumann recalled of the actions that earned him the highest honor the city of Mankato gives to a citizen.
Lois Martinson, 78, of Mankato, pulled over near Broad Street and so did Neumann. He saw flames burn the woman's legs as she tried to get out of the car.
She retreated back inside and appeared to be in shock as Neumann reached the passenger side of the car. He pulled her out of the vehicle before it was engulfed by the fire.
On Monday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety awarded Neumann the Medal of Valor. It's the highest of five awards the department gives to citizens and organizations, said Assistant Director of Public Safety Jeremy Clifton.
A committee that includes citizen representatives accepts nominations and selects award recipients. The Award of Valor recognizes “exemplary and heroic acts” taken “under adverse conditions without hesitation or regard for personal safety."
Neumann called the award “a great honor” but told The Free Press he doesn't consider himself a hero.
“I was just the the first one to get to her,” the dentist said.
He'd like to think anyone would have done the same if they had gotten to the car first, he added.
Several other bystanders who were a bit farther away also stepped in to help care for Martinson after she was out of the car.
“It really was a neighborhood effort. It was a neat heartwarming thing,” Neumann said.
Martinson was taken by ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening burns to her legs.
Neumann, who escaped with only some singed hair on his legs, said he sometimes thinks about how the outcome might have been different if Martinson had been on a less busy road.
“I'm just glad that I was able to be there to help her,” Neumann said.
Martinson did not get to see Neumann receive the award. She died earlier this month from a heart condition not related to her burns.
She did get to thank Neumann before she died. She visited his dental office with a card and a hug in December.
One of Martinson's four daughters virtually attended Monday's City Council meeting to also give thanks.
“There are angels in this world,” she said. “Our family thinks so highly of what he did. He risked his life to save somebody who he didn't even know.”
Neumann is the third person to receive the Medal of Valor in the last three years.
Jacob Siem of Eagle Lake was recognized in 2019 for helping a public safety officer who was fighting with a combative assault suspect in downtown Mankato.
Jeff Kamm was honored last year for coming to the aid of an officer who was struggling to detain a suspect who ran past Kamm's Mankato workplace.
