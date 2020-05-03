MANKATO — Pressure is building on dentists as they await word on when they can begin seeing most of their patients again.
The vast majority of dental procedures and appointments have been on hold for the last six weeks after an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As it stands, the order will remain in effect into mid-May.
Dentists say they’re worried about the order being extended into the summer, with some already approaching precarious financial positions.
“I would say we could survive another month,” said Dr. Brandon Kelly of Madison Lake Family Dental Care.
From there, it’ll get extremely challenging unless the business takes on debt, he said.
“Essentially we’d be going to banks saying we need cash to continue an operation that’s not in business,” he said.
Dental offices aren’t eligible for the small business loan program Walz established in March, although the Minnesota Dental Association has lobbied him to include them. They also have a hard time accessing federal paycheck protection program funding because they’d need to maintain full staffing during a time when operations are overwhelmingly reduced in order for the loan to be forgiven.
Dental offices can still provide emergency oral health care. The problem is those types of procedures only account for a fraction of operations — as little as 1% in Kelly’s case.
He said he understood the order’s intention — limiting contact in medical offices and preserving personal protective equipment supplies — even if it does put his practice in a tough spot. The office’s four staff members have been furloughed since March 17.
“I think we’d be supportive of the science, and if the science says we’ve got to keep doing this, we’d be behind them,” he said. “Professionally, that would just be very challenging.”
He and his wife, Dr. Emily Schmalz, a periodontist working in the Albert Lea and Rochester areas, have spent recent weeks researching safe protocols for a potential resumption of services. Keeping patients and staff safe would be equally important, they said, and resuming work could involve limiting appointments so there aren’t too many patients in waiting rooms at a given time.
North Mankato Family Dentistry adopted similar measures for its ongoing emergency procedures. The dental office is handling about 10% to 20% of its usual workload these days, said Dr. Angela Schuck, and is only allowing one patient in the door at a time.
Cars serve as waiting rooms in the meantime. Once the patients come back to the examination room, Schuck said she feels confident about infection control.
“We’re already germaphobes in our profession, so we’ve got this thing down,” she said.
She and the Madison Lake couple expressed concerns about delayed preventive care. Or the possibility of people experiencing oral health emergencies using up emergency room resources rather than going to their dentists.
“If Gov. Walz makes a decision saying that dental offices are one area of Minnesota that can start to safely open, we know that there are patients who need our services and need the care we provide,” Schmalz said. “We’re looking forward to being able to fulfill that again.”
The order halting most dental appointments goes through May 13 at this point.
The longer the dental restrictions last, the more hardships dental offices will face, according to a survey by the American Dental Association. If procedures can’t resume by August, the survey found 46% of dentists said they’d consider closing, selling or filing for bankruptcy.
Rural areas could be harder hit by closures, leaving patients with longer travel times to seek care, said Carmelo Cinqueonce, executive director of the Minnesota Dental Association.
“It’s important to note their business and practice will be harmed, but oral health access will be harmed in many communities,” he said.
He said the state’s dentists are hopeful the restrictions will be loosened soon. But even then, it’s likely to be a gradual increase in services.
“I don’t foresee we’ll be going from a red light to a green light,” he said. “I think there will be a period of time where there’s a yellow light.”
