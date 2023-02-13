HENDERSON — A 44-year-old Rochester man was arrested in connection with a car theft and burglary at an occupied rural residence Monday morning about 5 miles west of Henderson.
Sibley County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 7:05 a.m. Monday reporting someone had broken into a locked garage and stolen a vehicle, said a press release from the department.
Authorities found the vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino. The unnamed suspect is facing charges of first degree burglary and motor vehicle theft, the release said.
