EAGLE LAKE — Eagle Lake residents will soon see sheriff's deputies patrolling city streets at times because of a shortage of police officers, City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said Tuesday.
"Due to the recent resignations of two full-time officers, the Eagle Lake Police Department is experiencing a staffing shortage," Bromeland said in a statement. "To help fill gaps in coverage and ensure the best law enforcement coverage possible for the Eagle Lake community, the City Council approved entering into a contract with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office for contracted patrol hours during times when an Eagle Lake officer is not available."
Bromeland emphasized the growing city of 3,278 is not moving away from having its own police department: "The city of Eagle Lake remains committed to providing public safety services to all our residents and businesses, and recruitment and retention efforts will remain a priority of the Eagle Lake Police Department with the goal of fully staffing the department."
