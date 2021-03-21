Last June, amateur genealogist Aaron Syvertson was at home in Southern California surfing the internet when he discovered a handful of Free Press articles that mentioned his great-great-great-grandfather, Milton Hanna.
One story quoted local history buff Marlin Peterson who said he’d like to know what happened to Hanna’s Medal of Honor and if the Civil War soldier buried in Glenwood Cemetery had any living descendants.
“We are right here!” Syvertson messaged to a staff writer.
The “we” on the West Coast includes Syvertson’s two sisters, Rhiannon and Arlana, his mother, Diane, and his grandmother, Louise Wells.
As for Hanna’s military medals, one has been displayed for decades in Wells’ home.
Syvertson’s message about the descendants’ existence was relayed to Peterson. After his retirement from the Postal Service in 2014, Peterson has stayed busy compiling data and stories of soldiers.
“I wrote Aaron Syvertson a letter and I sent him a bunch of stuff, including the article by Roger Norland that got me interested in Civil War veterans,” the Kasota man said.
Norland is a Civil War historian from North Mankato.
Peterson shares more than an interest in Hanna with Syvertson; both men are military veterans.
Peterson’s 34 years of service were in the Army Reserve. He retired from the military in 2006 after spending his last 11 years in the 216th Quartermaster Company at Mankato.
Syvertson, 40, served in the U.S. Navy. Throughout his life, he’d known of the star-shaped medal kept in a shadow box, but when he was a young man, he was unaware of the significance of his ancestor’s bravery.
He’d never read the citation for Hanna’s medal: “At Nolinsville, Tenn., Feb. 15, 1863, this soldier, then corporal, was attacked by one hundred and twenty-five cavalry. After a most heroic defense, the attack was repulsed and the train saved.”
“My family’s not really storytellers,” Syvertson said.
He had been told the reason one set of his grandparents moved in 1969 from Montana to sunny California: “Grandma Syvertson wanted to get away from the cold.”
Syvertson’s fairly recent interest in genealogy and his great-great-great-grandfather have been rewarding. He’d heard Hanna “ran some kind of a store” and that he had been “part of a fire department.” Now he has more pieces to his ancestor’s story.
“Finding out more about a person you thought you knew about, but didn’t, that’s a big deal,” he said. “There’s this whole community that holds my great-great-great grandfather in high esteem.”
Hanna, who was 19 when the Civil War broke out in 1861, was mustered in as a private in Company H, 2nd Minnesota Infantry Regiment. He fought at Shelbyville and was wounded in the Battle of Chickamauga. Despite his severe leg injury, he re-enlisted. He later participated in the 100 days’ fighting during the Atlanta campaign and accompanied Gen. Sherman on his march to the sea.
Hanna’s company engaged in the first major Union victory at Mill Springs, Kentucky, took part in the siege of Corinth and fought at Perryville and Stones River.
Hanna was among the soldiers loading the contents of a corn crib on Feb. 15, 1863, near Nolinsville, Tennessee, when they were surrounded by 125 Confederate mounted soldiers.
From their cramped spaces, the Union soldiers fired at the Confederates. When the rest of the Minnesota 2nd was sighted coming over the hill, the rebels began to retreat. Three Confederate soldiers were captured and there were three Union casualties.
“...The rest of the 2nd Minnesota, they also are legends in a town I’ve never been to,” Syvertson said.
The seven other recipients of the medal on Sept. 11, 1897, were Joseph Burger, William Clark, James Flanagan, Lovilo Holmes, Byron Pay, John Vale and Samuel Wright.
The men who died before receiving the medal were Homer Barnard, Nelson Crandall, Charles Kraus, Samuel Leslie, Louis Lindrosh, Charles Liscom, Samuel Louden and Thomas Quayle.
“It is interesting to note that Milton Hanna descendants actually have two medals, the late 19th century design of the same medal with a different ribbon and the 1904 design — which is still used today — a light blue ribbon with stars and a green enamel wreath added to the five-pointed star of the medal,” Peterson said.
Prior to the U.S. Civil War, the military did not embrace the concept of awarding medals. Medals for heroism had been instituted by the Navy in 1861 and the Army in 1862 (later officially known as the Medal of Honor). Many of those medals were given for capturing enemy battle flags.
Peterson said the original medal, designed with a red, white and blue ribbon similar to a U.S. flag, did not carry the same “above and beyond the call of duty” criteria as later medals did. Of the 1,520 medals awarded for the conflict, only about 600 were awarded during the war years, the remainder in the decades to follow.
Hanna and his fellow “corn crib” fighters, as well as most Civil War veterans, did not receive medals of honor until decades after the fighting ceased.
Members of a Civil War veterans organization, The Grand Army of the Republic, celebrated soldiers’ bravery whenever they gathered, Peterson said.
“They would get together to drink and tell war stories,” he said.
Peterson said Hanna supplied the narrative of the action at Nolinsville in a 1905 book “Deeds of Valor.”
While reading accounts about his great-great-great grandfather’s bravado in the face of danger that day, Syvertson recognized behaviors typical of very young soldiers who, despite being outnumbered, taunted their enemies.
“Having been in the military when I was 19-20, I can imagine, almost hear, what was being said that day.”
