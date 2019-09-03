MANKATO — Barbara Neilsen’s fascination
with her family’s history began when she was a
child.
“My grandmother would always show me and tell me family stories because she knew I would be interested,” she said.
An upcoming visit from California cousins has prompted Neilsen to ramp up her genealogical research. She wants to have plenty of family lore on hand while she and her husband, Ernie, host their visiting relatives during tours of the area.
Stories about Civil War soldiers Andrew Murphy and Lorin Cray likely will top her list.
She is the great-great-granddaughter of Capt. A.J. Murphy. The information she has collected on her ancestor includes photographs and a document describing his honorable discharge from the Army.
After about three years of military service and fighting in several battles, he moved to Lake Crystal where he was a frontier businessman.
Cray was a prominent attorney who, after the war, represented area railroad companies and bankers and was later elected judge of Minnesota’s 6th Judicial District.
He married Murphy’s daughter, Lulu, in 1893. Their impressive Queen Anne residence on Second Street, Cray Mansion, remains a Mankato landmark.
The Neilsens, who both grew up in Lake Crystal, returned to the area after Ernie’s retirement from the military.
“We came back to be around family,” Barbara said.
After the couple moved to Mankato, her interest in history rose. She served for a time as a docent at the Cray Mansion. The building was then home to the Mankato YWCA.
Recently, she found out about Blue Earth County’s Civil War memorial and decided the park and its Boy in Blue statue would be a fitting place to honor her forebearers.
On Sept. 7, pavers bearing Murphy and Cray’s names will be placed along the memorial’s walkway at Mankato’s historic Lincoln Park.
“I was fortunate to have have two relatives who served in the Civil War. Both of these men had an impact here in Mankato as well as Lake Crystal and Blue Earth County,” she said.
Neilsen also will present Capt. Murphy’s discharge papers to Boy in Blue committee members, who in turn, plan to donate the document to the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
“Barbara is honoring her Civil War ancestors with pavers; however anyone can show their support,” Boy in Blue Memorial Treasurer Julie Schrader said.
“We continue to accept orders for engraved pavers and the Adopt a Civil War Veteran,” Schrader said.
The second option raises funds from donors who “adopt” an enlisted veteran’s name and have it engraved on the monument’s black granite panels.
Donated funds are used for the memorial’s maintenance.
Information for donors may be found at the organization’s website.
The committee is sponsoring “Boy in Blue Civil War Stories,” a program by actors specializing in history presentations, 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW 950. The program will focus on the lives of five Civil War soldiers who are buried at Glenwood Cemetery.
Schrader said Capt. Murphy and Judge Cray’s stories will probably be the focus of future Boy in Blue presentations.
