MANKATO — While expressing great concern about years of serious odor problems that plagued neighbors, the Blue Earth County Planning & Zoning Commission Wednesday night gave its approval for a rural Good Thunder organic compost facility to resume operations.
“I have a lot of concerns about this one,” said Kip Bruender, who is a county commissioner and serves on the P&Z Commission.
He said that when the MFS composting facility was approved in 2012 it operated without complaints but got progressively worse as operations changed. Bruender said he hopes a variety of proposed changes to the way the facility will be run will work.
“It would be beneficial to let them give it a try again. We certainly need these types of operations because we can’t keep putting things in the landfills.”
The project being sought by Gary, Kevin and David Fitzsimmons will now go to the county board. If approved there, MFS will seek necessary state permits.
The facility hasn’t accepted food waste since June of 2019 but has continued to process piles of compost that were on the site.
The former facility was plagued by complaints by neighbors about odor, and Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Director Michael Stalberger said the business has revised its business and operation plans to address odor issues.
One resident who said she was speaking for several neighbors in the area, said they for years had to endure odors so bad they couldn’t open their windows or enjoy being outside. She also raised concerns about potential for contamination of groundwater and increased traffic on the roads.
Curtis Speck, via an email to the commission, said facility was “unhealthy and bad for the water” and asked that an in-depth environmental study be done before approval. But commission members said state rules do not require a detailed environmental study be done on a composting facility and they had no authority to order one.
Several commission members said that while they have concerns, the project meets all local land use rules and local and state requirements. And they noted that there is a growing need for more recycling and food composting to reduce the pressure on landfills.
Stalberger told The Free Press earlier this week that a former operator of the plant, who’s no longer involved, made improper decisions that increased odor problems. And Stalberger said the facility will not accept an ethanol biproduct that was the source of most of the odor problems at the former operation.
MFS has been operating under its existing permits. While it hasn’t accepted any waste for more than two years it has been working through processing large piles of compost that were on the site. Those piles have been worked through significantly, Stalberger said.
MFS is also to be more restrictive on who it takes food wastes from. They plan to use a lot of institutional sources, such as large food production facilities that need a place to send biproducts or food that didn’t meet food standards or is expired.
MFS Recycling is also seeking to recycle cardboard boxes that waste food might be delivered in, such as from large bakeries that have old bread that is in boxes.
There would be no public recycling facility at MFS Recycling.
MFS also plans to work with Ag Solutions of Mapleton to create a product called Living Carbon. Ag Solutions would bring gypsum, calcite, and dairy compost, to blend with MFS compost to create Living Carbon. It is a natural soil amendment that would be sold for use on farmland.
“Products that are used in Living Carbon are all either rock or finished compost so there is virtually no odor and material is being mixed/moved frequently to reduce potential odors,” according to the application.
