There has been a vast amount of new or vacated office space in Mankato in recent years.
The 159,000-square-foot Verizon Call Center on the east edge of town was emptied when the center was closed. The Profinium and Ridley office towers in downtown Mankato added 120,000 square feet. The nearly completed Eide Bailly building downtown will add 70,000 square feet and across the street Prairie Care will add almost as much space.
All the space led many to brace for a glut of empty office space as businesses, many already in Mankato, moved into the new buildings.
By all indications, it hasn’t happened.
“It seems to be good news right now,” said John Considine, director of regional business intelligence at Greater Mankato Growth.
A recent report by GMG shows that the office vacancy rate, based on square footage, has actually fallen by one-third in the past year, to 6.1%. That’s about half of the average national office vacancy rate.
“There was this bubble of people moving into new space and there was this backfill that happened a lot faster than I thought it would. There were developers who were concerned about whether it would backfill and it has,” Considine said.
The former Verizon building has been mostly filled by Federated Insurance, which is new to the community.
And Considine said the current Eide Bailly building on the east edge of Mankato is already spoken for before the CPA firm makes its move downtown.
“You have Eide Bailly build downtown and the the (current) Eide Bailly office opens up and Crystal Valley (Co-op) moves into that. And the building Crystal Valley is moving out of in Lake Crystal is going to be a daycare,” he said.
“It speaks to the collaboration in economic development. A butterfly flaps its wings in Mankato and it’s felt across the region.”
There were 84 commercial real estate listings last year and just 49 this year. Considine said those listings are either office space or space that could be either an office or a small store or other business. The listings do not include bars, restaurants or big box stores.
Considine said office space in the downtown tends to be filled by destination service providers.
“Some of the offices on the hilltop serve a larger region and have a larger customer base from Southern Minnesota and there’s easier access up there.”
Dave Schooff, of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, said the Mankato market’s economic strength has been beneficial.
“We’ve been fortunate where we had new businesses entering the market, like Federated eating up all that space. And just general organic growth in the marketplace,” Schooff said.
There has also been some changes in usage that have reduced vacant office space, such as the former office building at the corner of Broad and Main streets that is being converted into a daycare center.
While the new buildings have been high-quality Class A office space, something once in short supply in Mankato, Schooff said the biggest demand is always for Class B and B+.
“Class A rent has really been driven up in the past year because of the construction costs.” He said that while tenants look at rent they also look at the total operating expenses of a building, including property taxes. “Property taxes are notoriously high for businesses in Minnesota, so that doesn’t help.”
Schooff said that beyond new buildings, there has been a lot of upgrades to existing Class B office space.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” he said of the current market. “We have to be cautious. You don’t want to get to a point where you overbuild or where there are too many vacancies at all levels.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.