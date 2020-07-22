MANKATO — Poll workers are stepping up in Mankato and North Mankato, even in the midst of a pandemic that is more dangerous for the retirees who traditionally fill many of the election judge slots.
Mankato, needing about 150 poll workers for the Aug. 11 primary election, has 164 signed up and certified. That list will need to grow to about 250 by Nov. 3.
And in North Mankato, City Clerk April Van Genderen has 71 for the election that's less than three weeks away and 80 for the Nov. 3 general election — enough to do the job even if some are sick or, if the pandemic is worsening, some decide they can't risk interaction with hundreds of their fellow citizens.
"I should have plenty of people to man the precincts," Van Genderen said. "You know, I'm always looking for a few more because we're going to have some more procedures and processes."
Those additional tasks are COVID19-related, including wiping down voting booths and sanitizing pens between voters.
Van Genderen said some longtime judges have decided not to return this year, but newcomers are showing a willingness to give it a try.
"I've had a wonderful response from the community, from people looking to take up that opportunity to serve," she said. "So it's been great."
In Mankato, Arthur Keith chose to return despite being a retiree.
"Well, I gave it a second thought because I certainly qualify for the at-risk population — and not only because of my age," Keith said. "I just think it's too important."
That's why he started doing the work in 2012 after retiring as a pastor.
"I just thought of it as public service, patriotic," he said. "I really believe in the process of voting."
Keith enjoys interacting with voters, watching them do their civic duty in a democracy: "I'm here for everybody's right to vote and I feel like I'm here to defend the right to vote even of someone totally contrary to me."
That said, he won't mind if people exercise their franchise remotely.
"I decided I'd be available again and hope that most people did absentee ballots," Keith said with a laugh.
He also hopes to see some fresh faces behind the tables at polling places.
"I think it'd be great, especially this year, if we get some people on the younger side to step in," he said.
Janinya Berglin is the sort of person Keith is hoping for.
Even at age 21, the primary election will be her third as an election judge in Mankato and she plans to serve on Nov. 3 as well.
"It's really cool to be involved in the election without being involved in politics," said Berglin, a certified nursing assistant. "... I think it's a great way to help the government run smoothly without having to argue with people. You get to meet really cool people, and also they pay you for it."
Berglin, who worked the 2018 midterm election along with the March 3 presidential primary, is planning to work all 13 hours that polls will be open. She was hoping for big crowds on Nov. 3 — attracted by the drama of a presidential contest.
"It'll be more exciting because I feel there will be more people that will come — or maybe not with COVID," she said.
While the pandemic is prompting more voters to try mail-in balloting, the polling places still need to be open for people looking to cast their ballot the traditional way. And while the pandemic is causing some election judges to sit this year out, it has also created opportunities for first-time election judges.
"I'm furloughed from my job, so I've got extra time," said Larry Brockmeyer of Mankato.
The election judge pay of about $15 an hour will be nice, but Brockmeyer, 59, said he signed up mainly to see how an election is run.
"I was kind of curious, wondering how the whole process works," he said. "It's going to be interesting to see how it's done."
So Brockmeyer will be there on Aug. 11. A printer at Taylor Corp. when he's not on furlough, he's hoping to not be available on Nov. 3.
"It's possible I'll be recalled to my job by then," he said.
