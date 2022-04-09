MANKATO — A major improvement to Mankato’s Thomas Park youth softball complex should be under construction in June if bids for the $4.7 million project come in on budget later this month.
The modernization of the park aims to give young softball players a facility of similar quality to the city’s youth baseball complex just south of Rosa Parks Elementary School.
After a summer and fall of construction, Thomas Fields is to have a “championship field” with artificial turf, lights, concrete dugouts, a scoreboard and bleachers. The new field, with outfield fences 220 feet from home plate, will be designed to NCAA standards and will replace the adult softball field and its 300-foot fences.
A pinwheel of four fields — up from the current three — will be adjacent to the premier field. The center of the pinwheel is to include a shade structure and bleachers.
The complex will also receive batting cages, a vehicle drop-off spot for parents delivering players and improved drainage, along with new trails connecting the fields to parking lots and the neighboring residential area.
The latest estimated cost of the improvements, which would be financed with the half-percent local sales tax, is nearly 5% higher than what was anticipated in October. But some wish-list amenities will still be included as alternates in the bidding process in case bids come in surprisingly low or additional funding becomes available.
The first alternate, expected to cost nearly $1.7 million, would be a new restroom building twice the size of the existing restrooms and would include a basic locker room for softball teams.
The second alternate would add a smaller restroom in the center of the pinwheel at a cost of $370,000.
The third would install artificial turf on the nearby East High School softball field at an estimated cost of $499,000. And the fourth would put artificial turf on the infields of the four smaller fields for $551,000.
The potential additional work on the East High School field would be dependent on funding from Mankato Area Public Schools, and the city is exploring other partnerships for the other alternates.
“Staff met with Bethany Lutheran College and there is interest in utilizing the Championship Field for Bethany softball,” according to a memo to the City Council. “Bethany is also interested in possible cost-sharing for the new 3,000 square foot restroom building that contains basic locker room(s).”
The college previously entered into an agreement with the city to lease the municipal ballpark at Franklin Rogers Park as Bethany’s home baseball field. That freed up Bethany to build a new fieldhouse and soccer field because the on-campus baseball diamond was no longer needed.
But Bethany isn’t ready at this point to commit to a similar deal with the city for its softball team.
“Bethany is certainly aware of the (Thomas Park) project, and we’ve been involved in some very, very preliminary discussions,” said Lance Schwartz, chief communication officer with the college.
Outside contributions are almost certainly going to be necessary for any of the alternates, which total $3.1 million, to be added to this year’s construction project at Thomas Park, according to Parker Skophammer, Mankato’s director of administrative services. That’s because the cost of constructing the basic improvements at Thomas Park is only a fraction of the sales-tax-funded work planned for 2022.
Not counting design and administrative costs, the price for constructing the base project at Thomas Park is expected to be $4.4 million. Planned improvements to the municipal pool at Tourtellotte Park are anticipated to add another $5.6 million, a new parking lot at the youth baseball park is projected to cost $390,000 and a variety of fixes at the downtown civic center account for another $6.9 million.
That makes for $17.3 million in estimated construction costs, which would be financed with a June sale of municipal bonds to be repaid with future revenue from the half-percent sales tax.
“We feel comfortable being able to cashflow that,” Skophammer told the council last month.
By not exceeding that amount, the city would have enough sales tax revenue to pay off the bonds while also leaving money for other priorities. For instance, the council has pledged $500,000 in sales tax revenue to cover the cost of designing (but not building) a new sheet of indoor ice for youth hockey and figure skating. About $1.3 million in annual sales tax revenue is needed to make traditional allocations for maintenance and replacement projects at the airport, parking ramps, Riverfront Park and the civic center.
In addition, city officials are counting on having excess sales tax money in coming years to handle the local share of the placement of the historic Kern Bridge in Sibley Park, the creation of a large wetland on Mankato’s southeast side and riverbank stabilization projects along the Minnesota River.
Finally, the council has a goal of being able to issue another $16 million of bonds in 2026 to fund additional park and recreation facilities such as the youth hockey rink and other projects that are eligible for sales tax spending.
April 29 will be the moment of truth for the city. That’s the day bids are to be received for the Thomas Park project, the parking lot at the youth baseball complex, the civic center arena’s roof repairs and replacement of failing wall panels at the civic center.
With costs firmed up after bids are opened, the council will be able to make final decisions about which projects — and which, if any, optional amenities — will fit within its budget.
