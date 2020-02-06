MADELIA — The Madelia Fire Department issued a plea to homeowners to get a carbon monoxide detector after a close call Wednesday.
A resident in the southeast part of the city called the department after a detector alarm sounded, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Responding firefighters found dangerously high carbon monoxide levels in the residence. A heating, ventilation and air conditioning professional was called. The expert attributed the gas buildup to “a perfect combination” of chimney issues, including a faulty damper and an animal carcass.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced when fossil fuel is burned. It can cause sudden illness and death.
“Do not mess with this odorless killer. Please ensure you have a carbon monoxide detector,” the Fire Department post stated.
