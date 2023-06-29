MONTGOMERY — A detour will be in place Wednesday that will affect motorists traveling on Highway 13 in the Montgomery area.
Traffic will be detoured to Highway 21 (Montgomery Avenue Southeast), Fifth Street, Mill Avenue Northeast and Le Sueur County Roads 3 and 29.
The detour is necessary while construction crews work on a section of closed highway between Montgomery and Le Sueur County Road 29, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The project will include replacing about 1.2 miles of pavement on Highway 13 through Montgomery and construction of a roundabout at Highway 13/Le Sueur County Road 28.
The work is expected to be complete in late October.
