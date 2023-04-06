MAPLETON — Beginning April 17, motorists traveling between Mapleton and Wells will encounter a Highway 22 detour.
The detour will be necessary while Minnesota Department of Transportation resurface a section of the highway from about a quarter of a mile south of Mapleton to the intersection with Highway 109/Faribault County Road 29 in Wells.
Traffic will be detoured to Highway 109, Faribault County Road 17, Blue Earth County Road 46, Blue Earth County Road 7 and Highway 30. Some Highway 30 traffic will be detoured to Blue Earth County Roads 29 and Blue Earth County Road 7.
The project will go through Minnesota Lake, where Americans with Disability improvements will be made. New curb ramps and a short segment of sidewalk will be added and improvements will be made to existing sidewalks.
Construction should be completed by late July.
