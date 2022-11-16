ST. PETER — A section of Highway 99 east of the Minnesota River bridge at St. Peter is closed today while railroad crews work to make emergency repairs on the railroad crossing.
Highway 99 traffic is being detoured to Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road and Shanaska Creek Road) and Highway 22.
The crews are expected to complete the repairs by the end of the day, a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release said.
