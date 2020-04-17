LE SUEUR — Starting Monday, a section of Highway 93 will close to traffic for about three weeks.
The road closure between the Minnesota River Bridge and North Main Street is necessary during the reconstruction of the intersection of Highway 93, North Main and Bridge streets — the first phase of Minnesota Department of Transportation's Highway 112 Turnback project.
Detours include a route for regional traffic that will utilize Highway 169 and Kingsway Drive in Le Sueur. The detour for local traffic will utilize Fourth and Swan streets.
