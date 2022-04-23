LE SUEUR — Traffic detours will be in effect in the Le Sueur area when a monthslong road project begins May 2.
Initial operations for the Le Sueur County Highway 36 project will require road closures in the area of Ferry Street and South Main Street in Le Sueur.
Regional traffic will be detoured to Le Sueur County Highway 22 and County Road 115. A local detour will utilize Bridge, Risedorph and Second streets.
The project includes roadway reconstruction, utility improvements and ADA upgrades. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Weekly construction updates will be available at: clients.bolton-menk.com/csah36.
