EAGLE LAKE — The first phase of a construction project on Highway 60 is nearing completion, a Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Traffic in the Madison Lake-Eagle Lake-Elysian area is being detoured to Highway 14 and Waseca County Road 3 until July 16, the completion date for the project's first phase.
On Monday, the second phase of the project will begin when work starts on a section between Elysian and the highway's junction with Highway 13 at Waterville.
Traffic in that area will be detoured to Highway 13 in Waterville, Le Sueur County Road 12 (Tetonka Lake Road) and Le Sueur County Road 11.
Highway 60 east of the intersection with Waseca County Road 3 will be closed to through traffic to allow the contractor to begin work on this section. Traffic will be detoured east on Highway 60 to the intersection of Waseca County Road 3 (East Elysian Lake Road), and then follow the first phase detour toward Janesville.
All-way stop signage will be in place at the intersection of Le Sueur County Roads 11 and 12.
A map of the short-term detour modification is available online at: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60madisonlake/.
The second phase of construction should be completed in October.
MnDOT officials have been working with the cities of Madison Lake, Elysian and Waterville over the past few years to prepare for the project that includes pavement improvements throughout a 17-mile corridor, the reclaiming of pavement and resurfacing, as well as reconstruction through Madison Lake.
