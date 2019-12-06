NEW ULM — State investigators suspect a patient was given too much Valium at the regional detox center in Brown County.
The apparent overdose was discovered after the released patient was arrested for driving on a sidewalk and taken to a hospital emergency room this summer.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services recently levied a $1,000 fine against the Brown County Evaluation Center after finding there was an incident of maltreatment.
The Brown County Evaluation Center is privately run center in New Ulm that provides detox services, usually upon request from law enforcement agencies, for Brown, Blue Earth, Nicollet and 13 other area counties.
According to the public investigation report:
Just before midnight Aug. 20 a police officer witnessed a vehicle driving on a sidewalk (the location is not specified in the report). The driver was incoherent and failed field sobriety tests, but a breathalyzer showed there was no alcohol in the driver’s system.
The driver was taken to the hospital emergency room in New Prague and diagnosed with a benzodiazepine overdose.
After learning that the patient had been released from the detox center earlier that day, hospital staff contacted the center and learned the patient had been given 160 milligrams of Valium over a 25-hour period. Valium is used to treat alcohol withdrawal.
The patient was treated with over-the-counter remedies and taken to another detox facility. A nurse at the second facility concurred that the patient exhibited signs of an overdose and later told a state investigator the maximum recommended daily dose of Valium is 40 mg.
An investigator later found that staff at the Brown County center continued to give the patient Valium even after he began to exhibit signs of an overdose and did not contact on-call medical staff until 17 hours later.
The physician who as on call told an investigator the symptoms could have been from alcohol withdrawal and higher doses of Valium are sometimes needed for heavy alcohol users.
The investigation concluded “there was a preponderance of the evidence that there was a failure to supply the vulnerable adult with care or services which were reasonable and necessary to maintain the vulnerable adult’s physical or mental health.”
The Brown County Evaluation Center’s new executive director, who started after the reported overdose, did not respond to a Free Press invitation to comment.
The investigation report notes that the center has required staff to complete additional training on center protocols for giving medication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.