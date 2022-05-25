WATERVILLE — A devastating fire in March that gutted the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill and damaged neighboring businesses and vehicles started in plastic Dumpsters next to the bar, according to an investigation.
But the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said it wasn't determined how the fire started in the Dumpsters.
The fire was reported at 3:07 a.m. March 26 and nine fire departments responded. While the bar, at 256 E. Main St. was gutted, the fire also caused damage to the NAPA Auto Parts building next door, Wiste’s Meats and the apartments above the meat market, as well as several vehicles parked in the alley behind the bar.
The investigation of the fire was done by the Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal Office and Waterville police.
Using photographs collected by the Waterville police officer who reported the fire, investigators determined the fire started in Dumpsters outside of the south side of the bar before spreading to a wooden overhang above. The flames then traveled to the roof before igniting the bar.
Anyone who might have observed something in the alley behind the bar on the night of the fire is asked to call the Le Sueur County sheriff at (507) 357-4440.
