WATERVILLE — Nine area fire departments responded to a major blaze in downtown Waterville overnight that decimated a Main Street bar and restaurant.
Although no injuries were reported, the fire appears to have destroyed The Funky Munky Saloon and Grill at 256 E. Main St. and was so intense that the city's water tower was nearly emptied.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason stated that the fire was reported at 3:07 a.m. Saturday. The Waterville Fire Department responded and sought assistance from area departments that eventually included Elysian, Madison Lake, Morristown, Waseca, Janesville, Faribault, Le Center, Kilkenny and New Richland.
Their combined efforts were able to contain and extinguish the fire, Mason said, and there were no reports of injury. The sheriff’s office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Waterville Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.
A Facebook post by the Waterville Chamber of Commerce called it a "devastating fire" that forced firefighters to draw water from the western bay of Sakatah Lake, which is about a block north of Main Street.
"Residents were evacuated from surrounding apartments," the Chamber reported. "Water had to be pumped from the bay because the water tower became depleted."
The blaze hit at the end of a day that brought strong winds to the region. At the time the fire was reported, winds in the Waterville area were blowing from the northwest at 24 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
People were advised that the downtown might continue to be disrupted throughout Saturday.
"If you are coming to downtown, please check that the business you plan on visiting is open today," according to the Chamber. "Many are dealing with smoke damage and streets may remain closed for clean-up work. ... Please pray for everyone affected and the first responders."
There were reports of residents dropping off donuts for firefighters and diverting chili from a postponed chili feed to the crews.
Comments on the Chamber's Facebook page reflected sadness along with relief that the fire didn't spread.
"Heartbreaking!" one person wrote. "Thank the lord for the bay being near."
Le Sueur County tax records show the building where The Funky Munky was located to be owned by Kgn Real Estate Inc. of Edina with the market value of the building assessed at $153,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.