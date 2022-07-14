MANKATO — A planned $7 million renovation of the 86-unit Walnut Towers apartments, one of Mankato’s largest low-income housing complexes, could be underway a year from now, according to the project developer.
The project’s fate is contingent on approval of federal tax credits and state funding totaling about $13.5 million by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, according to Dan Walsh, project developer for the nonprofit Trellis Co. But if that money come through sometime after the beginning of November, the renovation of the eight-story downtown building could be on the fast track.
“We hope to secure that funding in the winter, then we would really kick off the formal design process, close on the financing and we would be working toward beginning construction this time next year,” Walsh said.
The plan is for a complete makeover of the 52-year-old high-rise apartment building, inside and out. City Manager Susan Arntz compared the scope of the work to the $9.8 million remodel a decade ago of Mankato’s largest low-income apartment building — the 101-unit Orness Plaza, just north of Franklin Rogers Park, which is actually one year younger than Walnut Towers.
“So it’s a major renovation of this facility,” Arntz said.
More details of the Walnut Towers project were revealed at Monday’s City Council meeting, when council members unanimously passed a resolution of support for the Trellis Co. tax-credit application and pledged a $375,000 local contribution.
The work is desperately needed, according to Walsh, who mentioned that the cast-iron sewage collection pipes dating back to the building’s 1970 construction have deteriorated to the point that they’re leaking wastewater.
Because of the extent of the renovations required, residents will see some disruption when it’s their apartment’s turn for new pipes, appliances, flooring, lighting, bathroom fixtures, base trim, cabinets and window treatments. New built-in microwaves and ceiling fans are also planned.
“I think they will be temporarily relocated, based on the scope of the work, particularly the plumbing stacks,” Walsh said of the sewage collection pipes.
The goal would be to set aside some vacant units in the building as temporary homes for people when their apartments are being renovated.
“If that’s not possible, then we’ll put people up in nearby hotels,” he said. “We will be giving them meal allowances, moving stipends. If they want to stay with friends and family, we will of course also allow that.”
Walsh predicted the dislocation would last about two weeks.
“The contractor that we have penciled in for this specializes in this type of occupied renovation, so they can do a lot to minimize the disruption,” he said. “But it is disruptive.”
Trellis Company’s plans, however, are much less disruptive than what city officials feared might be the fate of Walnut Towers. The $7 million renovation is part of a $20 million financing package that will cover the Minneapolis-based affordable-housing provider’s purchase of the property. That purchase will ensure that the building, which houses people with incomes at 50% or less of the area median income, won’t be converted to market-rate apartments.
“It’s been a great need in our city for a long time,” Council member Karen Foreman said of the renovation. “And our concern about a developer coming along and converting it to higher-end luxury apartments I think has been a very real concern.”
Foreman wondered, though, why Trellis wanted to take on the project considering the age and deteriorated state of the building.
Walsh said Walnut Towers’ size allows economies of scale in the renovation and in providing more ongoing services for the tenants, many of who are elderly or have disabilities. The company also likes its downtown location just behind the civic center complex.
“It actually is an amazing location,” he said, adding that the community is attractive, too. “This is a growing city in a growing region with a pretty robust ecosystem of supports and amenities for a property like this.”
Trellis also appreciates the council’s desire to preserve low-income housing in the heart of the city — “that you don’t hate that there’s affordable housing in your downtown,” Walsh said.
And if the project moves forward as planned, there will be 86 newly remodeled units of affordable housing downtown for decades to come, according to Walsh, who provided photos of a recently remodeled Trellis Co. property in Minneapolis as an example of what’s in store for Walnut Towers.
“We never intend to sell our properties,” he said. “We intend to keep them affordable into perpetuity.”
