NORTH MANKATO — Marty Walgenbach has been raising his profile as a developer in the area, focusing several projects on North Mankato.
Walgenbach, who is owner of Guaranteed Electric in Mankato and a communications/security business, has been involved in building apartment complexes in Belle Plaine, Blue Earth and Mankato.
Last year he finished constructing a building on the last empty lot on Belgrade Avenue across from Frandsen Bank. The building has commercial space that includes a skin spa on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.
The North Mankato Port Authority and the City Council this week approved a $118,600 forgivable loan for the project to pay for putting in helical piers and other soil correction work in the sandy soil. The loan will come from local sales and use tax funds.
Total estimated cost for the project was just under $1 million.
Walgenbach is also one of the investors buying the former Best Western hotel in North Mankato, with plans for turning it into residential/commercial space.
Currently he's building a nine-unit apartment on a lot on the end of Nicollet Avenue, a block off of Belgrade near the foot of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
"It's a unique lot," said North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer.
The lot was a large side-yard to an adjacent house, butting up to a curve in the street. Fischer said that because the property is in the transition area between the downtown commercial zoning and residential area on Nicollet Avenue, the developer was allowed to reduce the setbacks and height restrictions on the apartment building.
The former Frandsen Bank building, which includes a space used for a U.S. Post Office, was last spring listed as in the process of being sold for a new development. But the "sale pending" was removed last year and the building is still listed as for sale or lease.
