MANKATO — The developer of a $48 million project on the downtown Hy-Vee parcel, featuring a new supermarket and a large affordable-housing project, said Wednesday that city officials are being too optimistic if they hope construction will begin next year.
"We have a lot of work to do before anyone puts a shovel in the ground," said Sue Michaletz, president of Minnetonka-based Petrie Development Corp.
Petrie Development owns the nearly 40-year-old Hy-Vee building and has presented preliminary site plans to the city that show a new, expanded supermarket, a six-story 66-unit apartment building, and a new restaurant and coffee shop.
City Manager Pat Hentges highlighted the project as the centerpiece of a potentially strong upcoming construction year. New construction, which would boost the local tax base in 2022, could be a lifesaver for the City Council as it faces steep reductions in other revenue sources that year and in 2023 because of the pandemic-induced economic recession.
In an email to The Free Press, Michaletz indicated construction won't start until the second half of 2022 at the earliest. That would push the completion date to no earlier than 2023 and the first tax collections to 2024.
"We plan to start environmental investigation work in 2021," she said. "Earliest construction start would not be until late 2022 or maybe 2023."
Negotiations with the city, which owns the nearly seven-acre parcel where the project would be, also will be required. Petrie Development has 66 years left on a 99-year lease on the property, but Hentges said it's likely subsidies will be requested from the city.
