NORTH MANKATO — A housing development targeted at first-time homeowners and others looking for a smaller, more affordable house is on hold after opposition from residents of The Reserve, one of North Mankato’s highest-priced neighborhoods.
The proposed subdivision, which would eventually total 118 new homes, is just what a recently completed North Mankato Housing Plan ordered — 94 modest single-family homes, 57 of them basementless patio homes popular with older homeowners looking to downsize, and 24 twin homes.
But residents of The Reserve, which sits just south of the subdivision proposed by Wisconsin-based Oevering Homes, say the development would lower the values of their homes and should be located elsewhere.
“When it comes to builders, developers, they really don’t give a crap for people who are already there,” said Jeff Kamm, who lives on The Reserve’s Lexington Lane, at the last meeting of the North Mankato Planning Commission.
“They’re doing something that’s beneficial to them, beneficial to their pocketbook. Like I said, they’re not on our side.”
Several residents spoke in opposition to the twin homes — owner-occupied houses that share a common wall. Although developer Oranzo Oevering is not proposing apartment buildings — just 12 twin-home buildings totaling 24 units — some homeowners in The Reserve worry that allowing twin homes would set a precedent making it easier for future developers to ramp up density.
Others emphasized that they’re not opposed to housing development on North Mankato’s north side but are pushing to make any new subdivision in the area similar to The Reserve, which has larger homes on lots ranging from just under a third of an acre to a half-acre in size.
“We bought good quality lots and built good quality homes in The Reserve and believe that this would definitely lower property values...,” said Tim Mark, a resident of Prairie Court.
Another Prairie Court homeowner, Trevor Baumgartner, agreed: “I back all my neighbors against this. I’m for houses like The Reserve. I’m all for that.”
Lower-priced focus
Just one property owner in the area, which sits near the northern terminus of Lor Ray Drive, spoke in favor of the new development, saying that a wider variety of homebuilding opportunities should be welcomed.
“I drive through lower North Mankato and I see twin homes and I see single-family homes and don’t see where it’s going to hurt anything (to mix them in the same neighborhood),” said Bob Schmit, of 512th Street.
“You need some lower-priced places for other people to live — not just somebody that can afford a $500,000 to $700,000 home. So I just don’t see where it would hurt anything.”
Schmit’s prices for homes in The Reserve are only a bit of an exaggeration. Many houses in the subdivision have estimated market values well in excess of $400,000, according to Nicollet County tax records. Homes on Prairie Court have sold in recent years for $528,000, $544,000 and $717,000.
The projected home prices in the new subdivision, which would be on 40 acres to be purchased from the Diane Krohn Family Trust, haven’t been revealed. Oevering’s representative — ISG Group civil engineer Nathan Hermer — told the Planning Commission the focus of the development is affordable housing.
“There’s a huge need for twin homes, single-family,” Hermer said. “He thought he could mix that all within the 40 acres to provide that good matrix of different types within here. ... He was looking more at starter homes.”
Study finds shortage
Commission member Jason Ceminsky said he was inclined to support Oevering’s request, which involves amending the city’s land-use plan to allow for medium-density development on the parcel — a prerequisite to construction of any twin homes.
“When they’re developed appropriately along with single-family, they can be a nice addition to the neighborhood,” Ceminsky said of twin homes.
“I’d remind the group that last month we did look at that housing study, and one of my concerns, honestly, is our community is not keeping up with development compared to other communities and part of that may be not having enough lots available.”
The lengthy study suggested that North Mankato should be the site of about 23% of new homes constructed in the immediate Mankato-North Mankato-Eagle Lake area. In the past 10 years, the city has surpassed that in terms of single-family homes — capturing 32% of the total in the Mankato-North Mankato area. But only 15% of the twin homes and other types of owner-occupied townhomes have been built in North Mankato and just 6% of the apartments.
The housing study calls for city action to boost housing construction of all types.
“This requires additional land to be annexed and zoned along with an extension of infrastructure to serve the new development,” the study states.
Seeking a compromise
Ceminsky made a motion to recommend approval of the land-use changes requested by Oevering.
“It is a development that would be good for our community and provide some other types of housing that would be needed,” he said.
Ceminsky’s motion died when none of the other commission members supported it, and the commission officially recommended denial.
The discussion was largely repeated at the City Council meeting that followed.
Council member Billy Steiner said he was ready to defer to the expertise of the Planning Commission. Council member Diane Norland disagreed, saying the development appeared to be attractive and, based on the housing study, much needed.
Council member Jim Whitlock was inclined to support the homeowners who already had made major investments in The Reserve and wanted a neighboring subdivision of a similar quality.
“I need to stand with the people who are already out there that are looking at what could be across the road,” Whitlock said.
Mayor Mark Dehen suggested a compromise — send the issue back to the Planning Commission with instructions to city staff to reach out to Oevering to see if he would swap out patio homes for the twin homes. While Dehen said he would oppose apartment buildings in the area, he indicated support for smaller homes on smaller lots.
“We desperately need more housing variety than the single-family housing that we have,” he said, later adding that a road and a stormwater holding pond would keep the new subdivision’s smaller homes from being immediately adjacent to The Reserve.
“So you’ve got quite a bit of separation, and I don’t see there’s any spillover into The Reserve neighborhood.”
Dehen’s suggestion was adopted unanimously.
Community Development Director Mike Fischer said last week that Oevering hasn’t officially responded to the request to forgo the twin homes in favor of detached patio homes.
“They would need to let us know what they want to do fairly soon (to get on the agenda for the Planning Commission’s April meeting),” Fischer said.
And that might be necessary — considering a series of zoning, plat-review, annexation and other approvals needed — to keep the subdivision on schedule for a groundbreaking this year.
“It’s my understanding that they were looking to begin construction of the streets in 2022 with the potential of starting to build homes later this summer or fall,” Fischer said.
Oevering, a Winona native who has built housing developments in the east Twin Cities metro area and western Wisconsin, didn’t respond to interview requests from The Free Press Wednesday or Thursday. The company’s website says its mission is to “build affordable homes without compromising quality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.