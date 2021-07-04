MANKATO — Nearly $30 million in investment is planned for a pair of run-down properties, bringing 168 new apartment units and hopefully spurring additional redevelopment west of downtown Mankato and along Highway 169, according to recent applications for state assistance to clean up contaminated soils at the sites.
An ambitious redevelopment plan for the dilapidated Dutler’s Bowl site aims to generate 120 new apartments, a pair of commercial spaces, a fast-food restaurant and an eightfold increase in the value of the property.
And the first phase of the redevelopment of the former Mankato Public Works Department site near Cub Foods West would add another 48 apartments and possibly spur more projects to the east and west, the application to the Department of Employment and Economic Development states.
Grants were awarded for each project.
City officials are hopeful that each project will be a catalyst for broader investment in underused or neglected properties near each site.
“We often find that as redevelopment occurs, it really does spur additional reinvestment in properties in that area,” said Kristin Prososki, associate director of housing and economic development. “It really can be reinvigorating for the entire area.”
Dutler’s Bowl
The redevelopment plans by the Thallo Group — an offshoot of Kato Roofing, which obtained the Dutler Bowl site through foreclosure proceedings in 2019 — include a pair of four-story 60-unit apartment buildings with commercial space on the ground floor and an adjacent quick-service restaurant, according to the application to DEED.
Along with the Dutler’s Bowl site, the redevelopment would include the adjacent self-serve carwash and a three-building industrial site currently used for storage. Thallo has agreements in place to purchase those properties for a combined $870,000, according to the application.
The three parcels, which total 6.13 acres, now have an assessed value of $1.5 million, primarily due to the land and its location near the heavily traveled Highway 169 corridor.
After the development is complete, the property is predicted to have an assessed value of nearly $13.6 million. All of the existing buildings — which the Blue Earth County assessor rates as being in “below normal” to “poor” condition — would be demolished.
“We’re very excited about the level of investment that’s being looked at with that property,” Prososki said.
The new buildings would include apartments on the second, third and fourth floors ranging in size from 750 to 900 square feet and renting for $1,300 to $1,800 a month. Each building would also offer a rooftop patio for renters, presumably overlooking the neighboring Hiniker Pond city park. The construction costs of the apartments would likely top $16 million.
The application doesn’t specify the restaurant planned for the site or the intended use of the two commercial spaces, each of which would be about 7,300 square feet. Those spaces would create 14 full-time jobs, according to the application, which suggests the new employees would be hired in the spring of 2022.
That appears to be an optimistic timetable, considering that an investigation of any pollution on the site and a plan to address it isn’t expected to be completed until September. Substantial demolition would also be required before any construction could begin.
Although the planned apartments aren’t subsidized or reserved for lower-income residents, they are needed in a community with well-documented low-vacancy rates for rental housing, Prososki said.
“There definitely is a shortage of housing available across the entire spectrum of housing,” she said. “And it would provide people with just more choices in where they want to live and the type of apartment where they want to live.”
The project would meet another goal, as well, for the city, which is aware of the not-so-ideal initial image of Mankato that visitors get when arriving on Highway 169 from the north.
“This really is a very prominent gateway into Mankato, and the redevelopment in that area gives us the opportunity to really change that area and (create) that great first impression that people want to see,” Prososki said.
The city is hopeful that the Thallo Group project will prompt redevelopment of nearby properties, particularly the 15.75-acre site at the southwest quadrant of the Highway 14/169 interchange. Home to a mostly vacant “large industrial warehouse that is in disrepair,” according to the application, the owner of the property “is currently seeking sale of the property to redevelop.”
Sinclair Flats
Details of plans for the former Public Works site near Cub Foods West have already been largely revealed because the property is owned by the city and the redevelopment proposals have been presented to the City Council.
The DEED application, though, provides information on when the 48 new apartments — most of which would be reserved for lower-income individuals and families — might be available to tenants. The proposed schedule calls for contaminated soils to be removed starting in November with the site cleanup completed by the end of the year. Site work and construction on the apartment building would be underway by March at a cost of $10.8 million with the building completed in February of 2023.
The application indicates the apartments could be ready for occupancy by the second quarter of 2023 with rents ranging from $645 to $1,300 a month.
The initial building is only the first phase of what the Cohen-Esrey Development Group plans as a $36 million redevelopment, the second phase of which would involve 64 units of affordable housing for senior citizens in a pair of four-story apartment buildings.
With 112 new housing units planned for the site, city officials expect to see renewed interest in redevelopment of the parcel just to the west of the Cohen-Esrey project and the long-vacant lot at the corner of Riverfront Drive and Sibley Parkway east of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
“There has been much success with investment and redevelopment within the city center core,” the application states, “and it is anticipated that this will begin to move to the west as a result of this project.”
DEED awarded the entire $50,000 sought by the city for investigation of potential contaminants on the Dutler’s Bowl site and the adjoining properties.
Another $281,325 in cleanup funding was authorized for the first phase of the redevelopment of the former Public Works site, just a third of what the city requested.
Plans call for removing more than 23,000 tons of contaminated soil from the site and replacing it with clean soil, a process anticipated to cost about $1.1 million. The parcel was used by the Minnesota Department of Highways for vehicle storage and maintenance from 1939 to 1964, followed by similar uses by the city from 1964 to 2010. Four underground fuel tanks were part of the facility, and it was discovered in the 1980s that at least one of the tanks had leaked.
