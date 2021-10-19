MANKATO — Employment opportunities have been growing in Mankato, and that’s brought steady population growth.
What hasn’t been increasing at the same rate is additional housing, but developers are working on a variety of new options including upscale apartments, suburban-style subdivisions and even a handful of new ravine lots in the heart of the city.
And both the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County are looking at using federal COVID-relief funds to spur construction of more affordable apartments.
Downtown living
The planned demolition of a vacant bank building at the corner of Second and Main streets is now slated to bring 116 apartments in a pair of connected six-story buildings.
The project was first floated by Midtown Holdings in August as an 89-unit apartment building and a second structure that would be office and commercial space. A formal request this month for a conditional use permit now lists the second building, which would abut Second and Mulberry streets, as the planned home of 27 additional apartments.
The second building is to have five units on the second floor plus business office space and a lounge, according to a summary of the permit application. The upper four floors would be entirely residential.
The applicant is now listed as TJ Hofer of ISG Inc.’s Minneapolis office, who didn’t return a call from The Free Press seeking more details on the project, including the planned construction schedule.
Community Development Director Paul Vogel said staff suspect the 27-unit building will be built as a second phase because detailed architectural plans haven’t yet been submitted.
The first building alone would be downtown Mankato’s largest residential building, and the combined two-building complex would easily surpass the 86-unit Walnut Tower apartment building.
The project is one of several aiming to increase the number of residential units in the city center. The City Council has already granted planning and zoning approval for the Landmark Building redevelopment, which is to include 33 upscale apartments plus the region’s first micro-distillery.
A proposed five-story 56-unit apartment building is also being proposed for the southeastern portion of the Mankato Place building facing Jackson Park.
Single-family homes
Drummer Land Investments has submitted a final plat and rezoning request to the city for a 153-acre subdivision on Mankato’s far eastern side.
The first phase of the subdivision is to include 81 lots for single-family homes and eight four-unit townhouse buildings. The single-family lots mostly range from 7,100 to 9,100 square feet.
The proposed neighborhood is located south of Blue Earth County Road 17 (Madison Avenue within city limits) and west of County Road 12.
People looking to build a home on a larger lot closer to downtown and Minnesota State University might have a few new options next year.
A developer identified only as 731 LLC has submitted a seven-lot subdivision proposal for a chunk of land along a ravine just up the Monks Avenue hill from Glenwood Avenue.
The four lots along the ravine are at least 13,650 square feet with one approaching 37,000 square feet. Three additional lots facing Monks Avenue are smaller.
Dubbed Woodridge Subdivision, the future homes would be built along a proposed new street called Woodridge Lane, which would connect to Monks Avenue across from Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Affordable housing
Between them, Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato are expected to receive $23.2 million from the American Rescue Plan — the COVID relief package passed by Congress earlier this year. Each is considering using a portion of the funding to aid people struggling to find an affordable place to live.
County Administrator Bob Meyer, in a discussion with municipal counterparts last week, said some of the money might be targeted directly toward anti-homelessness projects. But the County Board has also discussed dedicating some funds toward the construction of new housing reserved for lower-income residents.
While the county and city aren’t able to finance those types of projects singlehandedly, they can make contributions to developments constructed by organizations specializing in affordable-housing buildings — often through the use of federal tax credits.
And those local government contributions can make the difference in filling a funding gap or in persuading the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to award coveted tax credits to a particular project.
“It will certainly improve the likelihood of a project coming to the area,” Meyer said.
The city is already tentatively planning to spend $500,000 of its COVID relief money to encourage the construction of a 51-unit apartment complex near Rosa Parks Elementary School that would be reserved entirely for renters with below-average family incomes.
Another $400,000 is planned for the Lewis Lofts project near Cub Foods West, which aims to create 64 units of affordable housing for senior citizens.
The Lewis Lofts buildings would be the second part of a broader $36 million project. Sinclair Flats, aimed at working families, is set for March construction.
The fate of Lewis Lofts will likely be determined by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s decision on which projects around the state will receive tax credits in the current round of applications.
The city just learned that it will need to wait longer to hear the agency’s verdict. The tax-credit winners were traditionally announced each November, something that was pushed to December in 2020 and is now expected to be delayed until January for the current competition.
As for future projects, one possibility for financial support from the city and county is a redevelopment of the downtown Hy-Vee property.
The city received a request last year by Petrie Development Corp., which owns the Hy-Vee building, to explore a project that would bring a new and larger Hy-Vee supermarket to the Riverfront Drive site while constructing an adjacent six-story affordable-housing apartment building.
The first step involved obtaining a state grant to explore potential pollution issues on the former rail yard.
Vogel said a series of soil borings have been completed in conjunction with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to determine the extent of potential pollutants.
“There’s some additional testing recommended,” Vogel said. “So they’ll go back and look at the areas where they recommended (further testing).”
