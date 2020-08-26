MANKATO — The Minnesota DFL is calling on Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn to answer questions about his use of congressional funding to send bulk mail to southern Minnesotans.
State DFL officials say they're exploring whether to formally request an ethics investigation of the 1st District congressman through the House Committee on Ethics.
"The reality is Minnesotans expect more from their congressional members," Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said.
Hagedorn, of Blue Earth, has come under scrutiny after it was reported his office had spent more than $570,000 out of an annual $1.4 million budget through March of this year according to Legistorm, a research group that tracks congressional spending. About $273,000 of that went to constituent mail, also known as "franked" mail.
Of that, more than $60,000 went to a Texas-based company, Invoq Technologies, that's in part owned by John Sample, a Hagedorn staffer.
Political watchdogs say Hagedorn's office violated congressional spending rules by paying a company that a staffer owned, thereby enriching the staffer.
"I want to be unequivocal here: Congressman Hagedorn has violated House rules," said Craig Holman, a government ethics expert and a lobbyist with the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.
Hagedorn's campaign said in a statement Wednesday the DFL "is lying about the facts in this story to give life to a non-issue and prop up their ultra-liberal candidate, Dan Feehan, who’s radical left-wing views don’t fit the First District."
"The nuts and bolts duties of establishing franking services, hiring vendors, and sending out mail were fully delegated to my former chief of staff," Hagedorn said in the statement.
Questions also remain over whether Hagedorn violated ethics rules by paying Abernathy West, a company that was incorporated in August 2019, more than $339,000 from October 2019 through March of this year. There's no public information on the owners of that company.
Hagedorn fired then-Chief of Staff Peter Su earlier this year after questions over the mailing came to light. In a statement after Su's firing, Hagedorn said he had delegated mailing to Su and first became aware of a potential issue in june.
“While these relatively routine duties were delegated to my former Chief of Staff and our finance officer, I acknowledge responsibility for the oversight of my office and will continue to make any necessary management improvements,” Hagedorn said in that statement.
Since then, Hagedorn has hired Elliot Berke, a prominent ethics lawyer who has defended other GOP representatives — such as Duncan Hunter of California and Aaron Schock of Illinois — in other ethics investigations.
There's no word on whether the House Committee on Ethics already has opened an investigation, as the committee won't publicize its work so close to an upcoming election. But experts say Hagedorn could face more severe penalties if the investigation finds he committed an ethics violation depending on whether he personally knew about the mail spending as it happened.
Holman said Hagedorn will likely have to pay back any money misspent if he's found to have violated ethics rules, but he could face censure or other consequences from the House.
The Star Tribune reported Tuesday emails showed Hagedorn was involved in some of the mailing decisions, asking staff to send out mailings over various issues.
Hagedorn is a first-term lawmaker who is running against Democrat Dan Feehan, of North Mankato. Hagedorn defeated Feehan by fewer than 1,400 votes in 2018.
