ST. PETER — DFL lawmakers will host a conversation on Minnesota's cannabis laws at Gustavus Adolphus College this month as part of a statewide listening tour on marijuana issues.
The "Be Heard on Cannabis" forum is meant to gauge public reaction to the ongoing debate over Minnesota's medical marijuana laws, as well as whether the state should decriminalize cannabis use or fully legalize marijuana.
"It's really important that we hear from people," said Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter.
Brand will host the discussion along with House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden, Rep. Jack Considine of Mankato and Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato.
Democrats are holding listening sessions across the state to find out what Minnesotans think about cannabis issues. The DFL has embraced marijuana legalization in recent years. The topic was part of early discussions in this year’s legislative session, though proposals went nowhere after the GOP-controlled Senate refused to hear marijuana legalization legislation.
Democrats say legalizing and regulating recreational marijuana would balance racial arrest rate disparities between black and white pot smokers, as well as bring in additional taxable revenue and economic growth to the state.
Republicans are against regulating marijuana, saying states such as Colorado that have decriminalized marijuana have had increased homelessness, accidents and mental health concerns.
Gov. Tim Walz has notified state agencies to be ready to implement cannabis laws if lawmakers pass legislation next year, but the issue appears dead as Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has publicly opposed changing Minnesota's marijuana laws.
Thus far, 15 states have decriminalized cannabis while 11 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana. Decriminalizing marijuana means people may not face criminal penalties for possessing cannabis, while full legalization would allow the state to regulate it as an industry.
Yet both parties have some common ground in expanding medical marijuana access throughout the state. Minnesota has one of the strictest medical marijuana programs in the nation with only eight locations to buy cannabis and only 14 conditions eligible for treatment with medical cannabis.
Brand characterizes legalizing and regulating recreational marijuana as "no longer a matter of if, it's when." But he shares Republican concerns about how decriminalizing cannabis would affect public safety.
"I'm not sold on this issue until we talk about the public safety part of it, until I feel more comfortable," Brand said. "We should be thoughtful about how we're going to implement this."
Republicans share similar concerns. Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, said earlier this year she would ardently oppose decriminalizing marijuana after she saw increased homelessness and mental health issues in Colorado, which legalized recreational marijuana starting in 2014.
"We should not be supporting a controlled substance," Rosen said. "People can say what they want, but it still has detrimental effects."
Rosen said she's concerned with the ongoing discussion surrounding legalization when Minnesota is still dealing with substance abuse issues. Lawmakers put together an agreement on opioid treatment and prevention earlier this year, and Minnesota's efforts to curb more dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine have gone on for decades.
Given the state's work on substance abuse, Rosen said she thinks it wouldn't send a good message to children to legalize marijuana any time soon while federal officials still classify it as a controlled substance. She said she's open to expanding Minnesota's medical marijuana program and reviewing whether to decrease penalties for marijuana-related crimes. Yet Rosen doesn't believe Minnesota should follow other states' lead in full-blown legalization.
"It's still a terrible excuse," Rosen said. "Just because everybody jumps off the cliff doesn't mean we should either."
Still, area businesses and leaders appear ready to discuss the issue as a majority of Americans have consistently supported decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana in polls over the past few years. Patrick Baker, vice president of Greater Mankato Growth, said GMG plans to poll area businesses on the issue and what complications may arise if marijuana is legalized.
Residents from all backgrounds are encouraged to attend the forum starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, inside the Heritage Banquet Room at Gustavus Adolphus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.