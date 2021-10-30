Dia de los Muertos isn’t a time to mourn. It’s a celebration and it usually lasts multiple days, Josefina Flandes told some of the many visitors to Old Town Mankato Saturday.
Flandes was at one end of a stretch of Riverfront Drive on which the usual cars and shoppers were replaced with ofrendas, folk dancers, tamale makers and other colorful celebrations of Mexican culture.
The Old Town Mankato Association hosted an inaugural Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — festival, packing Riverfront Drive and the Hub Food Park with art, food, music and other Mexican traditions never before widely observed in Mankato.
The owners of Bellissimo Paint and Coatings spearheaded the event after first holding their own small celebration two years ago.
Dia del os Muertos is an annual four-day fiesta in which Mexicans honor their deceased loved ones, said Flandes, outreach worker for the new Mankato office of COPAL MN — a Latino support and advocacy organization.
“It’s like a parade. It’s a big celebration,” she said of the tradition of her home country.
For older visitors, the COPAL booth had fliers about Dia de Muertos traditions and about housing and other resources for Latino Americans.
For the youngest visitors, Flandes had candy. The American tradition of trick-or-treating also has become a part of Dia de Muertos festivities in Mexico.
“Careful. It’s Mexican candy. Some of it is spicy,” Flandes would warn.
Candy didn’t even make 10-year-old Khloe Butzer’s list of favorite new Day of the Dead experiences. The Eagle Lake girl said she was most excited to have a ghost painted on her cheek at the face-painting booth and to see the ofrendas. She learned that ofrendas remember loved ones by displaying photos, toys, food and other gifts, she said.
One Bright Star was among the area organizations that made ofrendas. Julianne Gruber, board member of the nonprofit that supports families that lost a child, set up the photos and mementos of children taken too soon, along with candles, brightly decorated skulls and other items traditionally placed on an ofrenda.
She had never made an ofrenda before but volunteered to learn about the custom in hope it could bring some comfort to One Bright Star families who wanted to participate.
Suhayb Farah, 16, helped Gruber set up the ofrenda’s finishing touches. The West High School student was among the members of the Shine student group who volunteered to help with the event.
It also was Farah’s first introduction to Day of the Dead traditions.
He was most stricken by all the color.
“It’s very decorative. It’s beautiful,” he said.
Painter Mirella Noeli Torres grew up celebrating Dia de los Muertos in her home. The young woman from St. Peter was among the over 40 artists and other vendors selling their wares up and down Riverfront Drive.
“I think it’s a really beautiful thing that they’re doing,” she said of the new community celebration. “There’s a lot of Latinx people in this area and a lot of them celebrate. So it’s nice that other people come learn about this culture that is so vibrant.”
