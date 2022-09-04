“It can happen to any family.”
Mel Hoffner’s words hit home hard. For any parent. For any educator. And for Barb Kaus, CEO of the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Kaus says Hoffner reached out to the nonprofit in February about a community suicide prevention event, less than a year after Mel and Todd Hoffner’s 13-year-old daughter, Mara, died by suicide on May 2, 2021.
“Mel’s on hand to be with us through this journey,” Kaus says.
For years, Kaus and staff have dedicated time, attention and resources to substance abuse and youth mental health issues. But suicide prevention and awareness dive deeper into a community’s heart and soul. And decades of societal avoidance and stigma often closed off a public conversation over mental health and suicide.
“This is a huge issue,” Kaus says, so partnering with the Hoffner family to organize a suicide prevention forum in Mankato became an organizational priority.
Kaus then met with Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson, who was fully on board, and soon plans took shape. Mel, herself an educational administrator and trained counselor, learned of a powerful documentary, “My Ascension,” the story of 16-year-old Emma Benoit, a Louisiana student who survived a suicide attempt.
The Hoffners offered to sponsor the film and panel discussion on suicide prevention Sept. 17 at Mankato East High School.
“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to lose a child. But to lose a child by suicide, it’s viscerally heartbreaking and traumatic, and we would do anything to prevent this tragedy for any family,” Mel says.
“The deep grief, guilt, anger, fear and feelings of uncertainty about how to try to live life without Mara is indescribable. With the significant rise in youth mental health issues, youth suicide attempts and completions, there is urgency to do something different,” she says. “The suicide statistics are horrifying, and our children need our schools, medical providers, mental health professionals, researchers, legislatures and community to act now.”
Breaking the silence
Mel hopes speaking about Mara’s suicide, despite how deeply personal it hit their family, might “really, truly start breaking the barriers of silence. What we currently know about suicide often creates more questions than answers making it a complicated topic to discuss.”
Peterson praises the Hoffner family for stepping up despite such a personal tragedy to sponsor such an important event.
“Both of them are educators,” Peterson says, as Mel is a former Mankato school district counselor and most recently was the principal at Wilson Elementary in Owatonna, while Todd is head football coach at Minnesota State University. “So a community educational event that really lines up with them, obviously in a personal way, is not surprising.”
Peterson says when he was approached by Kaus and the United Way staff, he was all in.
“These are our community’s kids we’re talking about,” Peterson says. “We need to break down those barriers. Events like the one on the 17th are going to go a long way to doing that.”
Peterson acknowledges the past 2½ years were “a very turbulent time” for students, faced with social isolation from friends and mentors. The district has scheduled Benoit to come back for more intimate conversations with ninth and tenth graders at the end of the month.
“We’ll be communicating the heck out of this with our families,” Peterson says. “The important thing is you start somewhere. I do think that wall (of silence) is crumbling.”
Coach Hoffner also took an active role in mental health awareness efforts both at MSU and other events in the community.
“It’s becoming more talked about,” Todd Hoffner told The Free Press in October 2021 as Mankato East diving teammates gathered to address mental health awareness to honor Mara and 25-year-old coach Hannah Plaisance, who both died over a six-month period. “It’s becoming more normal (talking about suicide), but nowhere near the normalcy we need to help people through it.”
Need for action
Following Mara’s death, the Hoffners donated $1,000 to the East swimming and diving team in Mara’s memory and $1,000 to K&G Gymnastics, two of Mara’s favorite activities. Another $1,000 was pledged to Prairie Winds Middle School for education on mental health issues.
“Mara was a valued individual of the East community,” Peterson says. “When Mara died, that was a terrible reminder of how fragile life is. And in a lot of ways, it served as a wake-up call.”
Mel notes as a trained counselor and educator with her master’s thesis in adolescent suicide, she has been an active mental health advocate for 25 years, serving youth and adults.
“There is little known about the suicidal mind, and the current prevention efforts aren’t keeping up with the increased rates of youth suicide,” she says. “We all need better updated suicide-specific assessments, treatment and research now. We were actively seeking mental health options for Mara and found them to be intermittently successful.”
‘The perfect storm’
The Hoffners’ other children — Kiaya, 19, and Brady, 18 — have grieved, as well, Mel says.
Kiaya was closest to Mara during those struggles. Kiaya thinks her sister’s social isolation during the pandemic, the uncertainties of schooling, and social media influences deepened Mara’s depression.
On Oct. 12, 2020, Mara told Kiaya she had no friends in her classroom at school due to COVID protocols and, “I’d rather die than go to school.”
Kiaya reported it to her mother and the family moved quickly to set up the first available appointment with a pediatrician and mental health counseling for Mara. A safety plan was created and posted on the Hoffners’ refrigerator.
When Mara’s diving coach, Plaisance, died Nov. 15, 2020, “Mara was greatly impacted by this loss,” Mel says. That month Mara searched “Suicide Prevention” on a school computer, and the school principal called the family.
Counseling continued. Family vacations were planned. Close tabs on Mara’s social media contacts kept the entire family engaged and concerned about Mara’s welfare.
“I think the internet was a very bad influence on her,” Kiaya says. The social app TikTok and online game Minecraft are popular sites for many youths and were for Mara.
A December family meeting with Mara’s counselor ensued, with Mara in person and the Hoffners attending virtually. The Hoffners inquired about diagnosis and treatment goals, and reducing Mara’s technology use was discussed. After a family vacation, Mankato schools returned to distance learning due to the ongoing pandemic. After some time into distance learning, Mara said she was doing much better.
During the pandemic, the Hoffners allowed much more use of technology than they would have otherwise, much like many other families, Mel says.
“In March, I took the Xbox away and stated she wasn’t in trouble, but we needed to ‘reset’ her brain due to the amount of time she was spending on the device,” Mel recalls. A look through Mara’s phone prompted more concerns over “some Tiktok videos.” Therapy was restarted and Mara reported to her new therapist that she had created a safety plan with her previous counselor and was not actively suicidal.
“We also returned to Mara’s regular pediatrician in March (2021),” Mel says. “We discussed Mara’s struggles, and I expressed not knowing if her difficulties were typical teenage behavior and/or pandemic-related issues. All of my children struggled through the pandemic with the isolation, school changes and uncertainty.”
And as an Owatonna school administrator during the pandemic, Mel was immersed with mental health concerns from her students, staff and families she worked with. “Looking back, my context for pandemic response versus mental illness was clouded with the sheer amount of mental health needs I was professionally dealing with daily,” she says.
April 13, 2021: Mel’s coworker’s 15-year-old son dies by suicide.
“When I came home that evening I was really upset and crying,” Mel says. “I discussed (with Mara and and Kiaya) the sadness and pain I would feel if this ever happened to one of my children. I talked to them about suicide and how the pain is temporary, and life gets better through the hard times.”
April 15: Mara was back to her pediatrician and started on an antidepressant. Mel requested a genetic test to see what medications would be best for Mara. However, health insurance wouldn’t cover costs until there were three failed medication attempts, Mel notes.
“All along we had a lot of concern over the black box warning of antidepressants for youth which, according to the FDA, can increase risk of suicidal ideation and behavior in children and adolescents.”
Mel and her doctor discussed the family’s concerns over the black box warning, followed by Mara’s doctor discussing a plan with her in the event Mara started to feel suicidal while on the medication.
April 30: “Mara seemed especially depressed that day and I had a bad gut feeling,” Kiaya says. “I asked Mara, ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’” Mara denied any such thoughts or plans.
May 1: Mara spent the day with her parents at the lake for the first time of the season, something Mara absolutely loved to do, Mel says. The family took a brief trip into Mankato to take pictures at Kiaya’s prom events. Back at the lake, the family talked about which friends Mara might invite to the lake during the summer and other plans that might take shape. A fire wrapped up that evening at about 10 p.m.
May 2: Mara slept in late, which was her weekend routine. Mel sat on Mara’s bed with Kiaya, discussing the day’s chores like they would typically do. That afternoon, Mel was scheduled to attend a funeral for her student’s mother who died by suicide, but she was hesitant to go. Mara remained home with her siblings. Todd, who had student-athlete recruits on campus during the day, encouraged Mel to go. Both Mel and Todd arrived back home about the same time, between 5:30 and 6 p.m.
“When I arrived home, I asked the family where Mara was and no one knew,” Mel says. “I called her and texted her with no response. About 10 minutes later, Mel asked Todd to look for Mara. He used the Life 360 app to find her, called 911, but it was too late.” Mara had died by suicide.
‘Mara’s Light’
Coping with their daughter’s death by suicide is a day-by-day process, Mel says.
“There are many days where it is difficult to function and the grief is overwhelming. We want to do everything we can to honor Mara’s life,” Mel says. “You have no choice but to find a way to try to live with it. But even now, there’s a lot of shock.”
For Kiaya, she too hopes “for more people to talk about suicide and be more open to talking about it.
“It is really hard to talk about it (Mara’s death). And I didn’t really talk about it with my friends, but I do have a good support group and friends.”
The “Mara’s Light” idea started from a local Eagle Lake family, Colleen and Denny Terrell, and Mara’s aunt. The Terrell family organized the community to write words of encouragement, memories and support on white luminaria that lined the street when the family returned home from Mara’s visitation
Several neighbors put purple light bulbs outside of their home and signs with Mara’s picture, and the words “Mara’s Light” were displayed in the Hoffners’ yard. Unbeknownst to the Terrells and the Hoffners, Mara’s aunt had titled her eulogy “Mara’s Light.”
“Mara leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, acceptance, fearlessness and creativity,” Mel says. “Mara was also joyfully loud and always left behind a mess from her latest ‘project’ she was working on.”
“And smart,” Kiaya adds.
“But the house is quiet,” Mel says, “because Mara was the light of our family.”
