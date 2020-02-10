RAPIDAN — A Rapidan Township farmer has announced his candidacy for Blue Earth County's District 4 commissioner.
Bob Diesch has operated a crop-livestock farm for 35 years and is a distribution sales manager for MTU America (formerly Katolight Corp.) in Mankato.
The District 4 position is now held by Will Purvis, who has announced he will not be running for re-election in November.
Diesch's community volunteerism includes service on numerous committee boards, including Blue Earth County Agriculture Society/Blue Earth County Fair. He also serves on his church board.
A hog farmer and business owner from rural Good Thunder is running for Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners.
Paul FitzSimmons, a rural Good Thunder hog farmer, last week announced he is seeking the District 4 seat.
The district encompasses a western mostly rural area of the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.