MINNESOTA LAKE — A pickup carrying diesel fuel was in a crash that spilled the fuel into a field near Minnesota Lake.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday a F150 pickup driven by a rural Winnebago minor and a Silverado pickup driven by William Anderson, 65, of Delavan, collided at County Road 17 and 220th Street, according to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.
The minor was taken to the Mankato hospital. Anderson was treated at the scene.
The pickup truck driven by the minor was carrying 170 gallons of diesel fuel in a tank, which spilled into a field.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was contacted and the Faribault County hazardous material team responded to clean up the site.
