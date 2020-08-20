MANKATO — In what’s been a difficult year for many nonprofits, the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s annual campaign could be more crucial than usual.
The United Way set a $2.06 million goal when it virtually launched its 2021 campaign. The funding would support 56 programs at 36 agencies in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties.
The campaign takes on an added significance for some nonprofits because the COVID-19 pandemic meant many traditional fundraisers weren’t possible this year.
“More than ever we need (donor) support,” said United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “We’re very blessed in our region to have a community of people who give from their hearts; they always step up to the challenges.”
Leisure Education for Exceptional People, or LEEP, typically has its LEEP Legends charity softball game fundraiser during the summer. Not only could it not happen, but LEEP hasn’t been able to resume its Special Olympics events since shutting down programming earlier in the pandemic.
The nonprofit is planning to pilot some form of distanced programming this year still, but the Special Olympics events its clients participate in won’t resume until the state organization deems it safe. With so much uncertainty about when programming can resume again, Executive Director Lisa Hoffman Wojcik said the United Way’s funds will help keep costs low for clients once they do start up again.
“The United Way funds are critical for us,” she said. “They really are.”
She described the nonprofit as doing OK so far amid the uncertainty. LEEP has still been offering virtual tours and seeking other ways to keep in touch with clients living in group homes.
“We’ve heard a lot of feedback that people are really yearning for that social interaction, especially if they can’t get out to work,” she said. “Many are just spending time in their rooms.”
Volunteers aren’t in high demand with programming on hiatus, so the best way to help is to make monetary donations, she added.
The nonprofits that aren’t able to serve people like usual are still finding ways to stay relevant during the pandemic, said United Way Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad. The reliable funding provided by the campaign helps them do what they do.
“We want these organizations to continue to serve our community for the long term, so the sustainable funding through organizations like United Way is really critical to make sure at the end of this we still have these programs in the community,” she said.
United Way staff is having to navigate event planning through the pandemic as well. Annual events supporting the campaign including workplace rallies, the human foosball tournament and the Fire & Ice Ball are still scheduled to happen in some form.
Fire & Ice alone netted the United Way $185,000 toward the campaign last year, Kaus said. Finding out a way to replicate it this year will be important given how much it contributes to the campaign.
Scoops for a Cause, a fundraiser Friday at Scoops Ice Cream in Elysian, will be the first in-person event on United Way’s campaign schedule. Proceeds from purchases between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. will go toward the nonprofit.
Workplace rallies, where employees pledge to donate funds, also will continue. The United Way is working with employers to come up with specific plans, with options including smaller group rallies, virtual events and relying more on online pledge forms.
COVID’s impact will mean some donors from years past might no longer have the financial means to contribute. Others will have to step up to help even more, Harstad said.
“There are a lot of people who've been blessed to not have their finances be impacted,” she said. “I hope they realize their ability to give and contribute is going to really impact the lives of community members.”
For more information on this year's campaign and the virtual donation options, visit www.mankatounitedway.org/campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.