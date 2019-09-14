featured Dig It 2 hrs ago Above: Children play on a large sand pile at Dig It on Saturday. The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota event, in its second year, featured interactive exhibits with different types of construction machinery. Below, left: Grace Soine, 9, and Greta Soine, 9, write their names on the front of a plow at Dig It on Saturday. Below, right: Isaac, 5, and Mathias, 3, watch a dump truck drive around a circuit at Dig It on Saturday. Photos by Jackson Forderer 1 of 2 Grace Soine, 9, and Greta Soine, 9, write their names on the front of a plow at Dig It on Saturday. Photo by Jackson Forderer Isaac, 5, and Mathias, 3, watch a dump truck drive around a circuit at Dig It on Saturday. Photo by Jackson Forderer React to this story: React to this story: Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Schultz, Janet Janet Schultz Janet C. Schultz, age 78 of St. Peter, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral: 11:00 am Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran, St. Peter. Visitation: 4:00-7:00pm Monday and 10:00am Tuesday at church. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com. Johnston, Lauren Hanel, Harvey Johnson, Stanley Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDylan returning to Mankato in OctoberBody found in corn field in Brown CountyLarge Mankato winery planned at former Northstar Concrete siteRemove all headwear and please rise for our national anthem ... wait why do we do that, again?Teen killed in grain bin remembered with scholarship, safety advocacyCivil lawsuit blames Gaylord bar in fatal crashFour injured in Waseca County crashMankato driver injured in Hwy 22 crashTimberwolves to train in MankatoNew Richland man had child pornography, charges allege Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
