MANKATO — The Wine Cafe Pub & Eatery has been a staple in Old Town for 16 years, but its ties to the local wine scene go back further.
Now the 301 North Riverfront Drive business is changing hands, with the new owners planning to keep the ambiance that has made it a consistent draw while planning for some renovations and changes down the road.
"We want to keep the atmosphere the way it is. It's a cozy, eclectic spot," said Dan Dinsmore, who with his wife, Emily Dinsmore Green, are taking over from Mike and Diana Baumann.
They plan to add some menu items and maybe some craft cocktails. By spring they hope to expand the patio and then make incremental changes, including an interior renovation.
"It will be a while before we start to rearrange the space. We want to get our bearings running it and see the best way to arrange the physical space," Dan said.
The Wine Rack, an off-sale business attached to the Wine Cafe, also will be run by the Dinsmores.
Emily said the Wine Cafe was their favorite watering hole before they had kids. "And Dan had his photography studio in Old Town and used to stop in after processing photos and talk to Mike. Then one day Mike said, 'Do you want to buy this place?' We knew we wanted to, but we owned 2 1/2 other businesses, but we figured we couldn't pass it up," she said.
Dan has a photography business but isn't doing a lot of photo work anymore. The couple runs The Capitol Room event center in St. Peter, and Emily co-founded Artifact paint-your-own pottery business in Old Town but is transitioning out to help at the Wine Cafe.
Diana Baumann said running the place has been rewarding but she's ready for a change. "It's a fun place, but people don't realize I'm the one here every day of the year. It'll be nice to get some time off."
Before the Baumanns bought it in 2003, it was Country Pub's Wine Cafe and before that also a wine/Italian centered business.
When the Baumanns purchased the business, the offerings were wine and a few selections of beer and drinks. They added a full bar and a wider food selection.
The Baumanns are keeping the building the Wine Cafe is in, leasing space to the Dinsmores. Diana said they're throwing around possible ideas for changes to the building but haven't settled on anything yet.
