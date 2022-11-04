Diocese of Winona-Rochester Bishop Robert Barron has announced plans to build a new pastoral center in Rochester.
The project is being funded by an anonymous benefactor, said a Diocese press release.
The diocese hopes to have completed the building and to be moved in by May 2024.
After St. John the Evangelist Parish in Rochester was elevated to the status of a co-cathedral in 2018, it became apparent the diocese would be better served by relocating the diocese's pastoral center to Rochester.
Moving the pastoral center will place the bishop’s office closer to the population center of the diocese.
The population living in the area between Rochester and Mankato now comprises more than 65 percent of Catholics in the diocese.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 99 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.
