MANKATO — It's said that planting a seed is a sign of optimism.
Kasota farmer Angela Guentzel is trying to remain optimistic as a farm economy that had already been weak in recent years has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Right now it's hard to tell what's going to happen. Things are relatively normal in the sense we're getting ready for planting. And we always work from home," she said.
She noted livestock farmers appear to be suffering more immediate pain, but knows her family's crop farm also faces an unknown future as crop prices and the ethanol industry have been hit hard.
"Hopefully it's a short term extra-down spike. I'm still optimistic that things will still bounce back and balance out a little."
Kent Thiesse, a farm management analyst at MinnStar Bank, said the pandemic has damaged all aspects of agriculture.
"It's gotten kind of scary with the drop in crop prices, some ethanol plants closing, livestock hit, people dumping milk. It's pretty dire. It's dire in every aspect of agriculture."
He said the added strain is putting extra mental stress on farmers and their families. "We want to make sure farmers are using the (mental health) services available."
Ethanol/corn collapse
Corn on the Chicago Board of Trade in early February was close to $4 per bushel. By the end of last week it was down to $3.40.
"And that's on top of what's happened to the ethanol industry and the drop in demand for ethanol and the fall in oil prices," Thiesse said.
Ethanol is made from corn and the ethanol plants pay a premium above the Board of Trade price to get corn from area farmers. But with plants producing much less ethanol and with some plants closing, that premium price has plunged. That, said Thiesse, means that between the market drop and ethanol plants lowering their premiums, area farmers who sell to ethanol plants have seen an 80-cent per bushel drop in prices.
"It's pretty dramatic and there's a lot of corn in the bins from last year farmers still have to price."
Thiesse said the problems in the ethanol industry run deeply into farm country because farmers have become heavily reliant on them for corn sales.
"Even before coronavirus we had excess production of oil and then you brought in coronavirus and it reduced the price for oil more," he said.
Ethanol companies in the past purchased up to 5.4 billion bushels of corn a year, which is 35%-40% of all corn grown.
"Even if oil prices come back, it will take longer rather than shorter for ethanol to scale back."
Less production means a byproduct of ethanol, dried distillers grain, is also being made. DDG is a cheap, high-protein animal feed.
"Livestock prices have dropped dramatically and now they need to buy more expensive protein feed," Thiesse said.
"The ethanol industry is a key part of the agriculture fabric of southern Minnesota."
Soybeans/livestock fall
Soybean prices have dropped 30-40 cents a bushel. "Local elevators are probably under $8 a bushel," Thiesse said. "Farmers need $8.50 to $9 for a break-even price for the crop we're planting soon."
Hog prices have dropped by a third in just a few weeks. "You have hog producers losing hundreds of thousands of dollars on these hogs."
Thiesse said it's more disappointing for hog producers because early in the year things were looking positive as a deal with China had been reached and more exports were expected.
"There's still some export market, but demand has been driven down so much in America with all the restaurants closed."
Beef producers, too, have seen prices plummet $300-$400 a head.
"With dairy, they're dumping milk."
Thiesse said there are segments of the recent congressional relief bill that many farmers can apply for, including the payroll protection portion of the legislation.
"Farmers need to talk to their local lender to submit the application."
He said there are also grain loan programs for grain still in bins and the farm bill will likely offer higher payments as crop prices drop.
And he said lower fuel prices and interest rates provide some benefits to farmers.
