While teaching an art course at the Faribault Correctional Facility over the summer, Dana Sikkila quickly grew fond of the inmates.
“I had never taught in a facility like that, but this is something that I’m really passionate about, getting more art in front of people that don’t have easy access to it,” the 410 Project director said. “Through that experience, I realized that art was really making a difference for a lot of them.”
At the end of the course, the 410 Project showcased the artwork of the inmates in hopes of sharing the stories of those in prison.
The exhibit, “Art Inside,” sold the inmates’ pieces and gave the proceeds to them so they could buy supplies needed to continue making art while incarcerated.
Through that work, the 410 Project developed a strong relationship with the inmates.
The gallery has since developed a program that allows the inmates to create content for the space while getting compensated for it. The 410 Project also helps the inmates apply for more exhibitions to gain further experience and exposure.
The inmates are then able to learn the necessary tools needed for them to enter the creative field once released.
“We’re trying to help show the reality of this workforce and help them achieve their goals,” Sikkila said.
To help inspire and encourage the inmates and help them remain positive about the journey, Sikkila decided to do something special for them over the holidays. She took to social media in the beginning of December and asked her fellow creatives to donate a piece of artwork to the gallery to send as a gift to the inmates.
At first, Sikkila feared that others would judge her and the 410 Project for supporting the inmates. But that fear quickly dissolved when community members reached out asking if they could send the inmates cards and letters for the holidays.
“What we’ve been doing at the gallery and with our storytelling of the artists that we’ve been working with, I think it helps people understand what these individuals are going through,” she said. “It makes them want to help in any way they can.”
A handful of people stepped forward after Sikkila had asked for donations, including writers who wanted to donate poetry books and community members who wanted to donate books on how to draw.
Due to mail restrictions placed by the Department of Corrections, however, Sikkila had to make copies of the books and tear the bindings apart in order to be able to send them.
Artists also donated watercolor paintings and drawings with handwritten notes in the back for the inmates.
Sikkila then mailed them with a note from herself and the gallery, encouraging the inmates to take on upcoming opportunities, wishing them a happy holiday, and reminding them she and others are there to support their creative goals.
“We just want to help artists. It doesn’t matter if they’re inside or outside, they have opportunities to showcase their work and make some money,” she said. “Who doesn’t like to make money off of their talent?”
After receiving some of the gifts, an inmate named Ben asked Sikkila to thank all of the artists that contributed.
“Even though I was unable to see all the work, it really is the thought and action that counts,” he told her. “Thank you and the gallery for taking the time to put these packages together and mail them out to us. It’s nice to see fresh art from local artists instead of seeing it in books or on TV.”
Ben also told Sikkila that the ability to take part in exhibits and paint for the 410 Project was the highlight of his past year.
“I look forward to 2023 and any art I’m given the chance to create with the gallery,” he told her. “Thanks for all the great opportunities.”
Sikkila said she’s appreciative of the help she and the gallery received to support Ben and the other inmates during the holidays.
“The gallery and what we do wouldn’t be anything without our supporters,” she said. “I’m very fortunate that we have such a supportive community that steps forward with these small gestures that make a bigger impact than we even realize.”
