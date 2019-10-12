(When only a street number is listed in this article, that number refers to a location on South Minnesota Avenue — unless another street is specifically listed.)
ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Historical Society has a copy of the 1919 St. Peter City Directory. The publication offers insight into the nature of the city’s business district as it was 100 years ago.
First names were not always listed for business owners, so other sources were employed to find their full names.
St. Peter’s armory was listed in the 1919 directory (as well as some later directories) as being at 325 South Minnesota Ave. Actually, the armory building was one block over to the south.
The town’s variety of offices and shops in St. Peter a century ago included:
Attorneys
H. N. Benson was at 225 S. Minnesota Ave. Davis, Olsen, and Laumann were listed at 216.
Bakeries
George Langguth’s Ideal Bakery was at 219 W. Nassau St. Fred Veith ran his bakery at 200 S. Third St.
Banking
There were three banks on S. Minnesota Avenue: the Nicollet County at 224, the First National at 225, and the Citizens State at 310. The Citizens State Bank closed in 1924.
Barbers
Eugene Harris’s Barber Shop was at 213 W. Nassau St. Leonard Weibel was at 125 on S. Minnesota Avenue, and August La Croix was at 224.
Breweries and bottlers
The St. Peter Bottling Works was on N. Front St. The Engesser Brewing Company was on S. Front Street between Pine and Jefferson Streets. (Address numbers were not listed for either business.)
Eateries and candies
Cafes on the Avenue were as follows: the Pleasant Corner at 200, Andrew Cook’s at 222, and the Ideal at 316. The Swenson brothers, Frank, Gustaf, and Carl, had a restaurant at 204, and T. E. Lewis had his Candy Kitchen at 207. The Nicollet Confectionary shop was at 202.
Cigar makers
Wm. H. Holz had his cigar factory at 407 S. Minnesota Ave. Danby and Volk made their cigars at 211 W. Nassau St.
Clothing, hats, shoes
Philip Dick’s Sons clothing store was at 304 on the Avenue, and Paul Haesecke had his clothing business at 320. The millinery shops were also on the Avenue: S.O. Strand was at 214, Mrs. M. Bowden was at 219 and H.M. Sevatson was at 403. The J. Ben Nelson & Co. shoe store was at 316, and James Sorenson’s shoe store was at 401.
Physicians, dentists, druggists
Doctors with practices on the Avenue included G.F. Merritt at 106, W. W. Covell (the address is incorrectly listed as 255), W.M. Trench at 310, and J.W. Daniels at 318.
Dr. G.W. McIntyre was at 209 W. Nassau St., and Dr. F.P. Strathern was at 210 W. Nassau St.
Four dentists were on the Avenue: Geo. C. Swanbeck at 204, Arthur Bittner at 224, G. Edw. Larson at 225, and T.F. Williams at 304.
Robert Kneip was one of three druggists on the Avenue.
His store was at 218. J. A. Poetz was at 300, and the Schaefer brothers, John and Peter, were at 322.
Transporting goods
There were two dray lines to haul freight. Chas. Dempsey was at 703 S. Minnesota Ave. and Wm. Young was at 622 S. Front St. Rice and Keyser operated a bus office from 120 W. Park Row.
Mercantile
Dry goods stores included A. M. Anderson & Co. at 201 and Baberich & Co. at 318. General merchandise stores included C A. Johnson’s at 215 on the Avenue and Theo. W. Knoll’s at 125 S. Third St.
The Emmings and Graham Farm Specialties business was at 110 S. Minnesota Ave. E. C. Davis ran his seed company at 124 S. Front St. The Agricultural Agent was at 300 S. Third St.
Groceries
The following had grocery stores on S. Minnesota Avenue: Wm. H. Rinkel at 108, Home Trade at 125, O.B. Johnson at 205, Z. P. Hedberg at 402, and O.L. Lindstrom at 504. The Tegner & Peterson grocery store was at 408 S. Third St.
Alfred Wiste, J.O. Boggie and Martin Boggie operated the Rausch Meat Market at 223 W. Nassau St. The Sanitary Meat Market was at 212 S. Minnesota Ave.
Furniture
Henry Schade ran a furniture store at 203 on the Avenue, and the Klein & Co. furniture store was at 424. Martin Klein also was the local undertaker.
Hardware
Several hardware stores were in business on the Avenue: Olsen & Seitzer at 301, Mason Brothers at 324, Nutter Brothers at 414, and C.H. Feldman at 512. Ransom, Lindberg & Son were at 119 W. Nassau St.
There was also a harness shop at 422 S. Third St. that was run by C. G. Seifert.
Lumber
St. Peter had two lumber yards listed. Standard Lumber was at 100 W. Park Row and Jensen & Lampert was at 228 W. Grace St.
Local companies
A company that made and/or sold a variety of products, mainly clothing — Johnson & Co. — was located at 100 S. Minnesota Avenue.
The Home Dress Company was at 219 W. Park Row.
Journalism
The community had three newspapers on the Avenue in 1919: the Saint Peter Tribune was at 220, the Saint Peter Herald was at 315, and the Saint Peter Free Press was at 406.
Auto sales and repair
Automobiles could be purchased or repaired at several locations. The H. B. Seitzer garage was at 118 on the Avenue, and the W. E. Doty Auto Co. was at 228 W. Park Row. A. Bornemann had his garage at 228 W. Nassau, and the Motor Inn was at 222 W. Park Row.
Plumbing
A.E. Theis had his plumbing business at 317 S. Minnesota Ave. R. W. Maltby’s was at 408.
Hotels
The Nicollet Hotel was at 203 Park Row, the Central Hotel was at 325 S. Third St., and the Konsbruck Hotel was at 412 S. Third St. Half a block down the hill from the railroad depot was the Randall Hotel at 429 W. Pine St.
Entertainment
Movies and live performances by a variety of entertainers were available at the Opera House at 110 on the Avenue. A pool room run by O.G. Peterson was at 319.
Liquor
Sample rooms, which were places where liquor was consumed, included the following on the Avenue: Guertin & Coleman at 123, Carl Gustafson at 302, and Ben Sorenson at 409. Others were on South Third Street: Julius Berndt at 325, Wm. Konsbruck at 410, and Conrad Vogt, who was also at 410.
The 1919 directory also listed businesses in the following categories: cement construction, chiropractor, contractor, creamery, dry cleaners, electrician, express company, greenhouse, insurance, jeweler, livery, monument company, oil company, painter, photographer, produce company, sporting goods, stock yards, surveyor, tailor shop, telephone and telegraph company, tile works, tinsmith, veterinary office, vulcanizing shop and a weighmaster.
