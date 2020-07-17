MANKATO — There's been plenty of talk that Americans spent part of their pandemic-related stay-at-home time making their homes a little less of a mess.
With thrift stores reopened and Mankato preparing to offer its delayed annual cleanup service in August, Mankatoans now have places to haul the unwanted stuff. But one organization is politely asking people to hold on to some of it a bit longer if possible.
Mankato's Chapter 10 of the Disabled American Veterans relies on donation bins scattered around the region to help finance its programs to assist wounded warriors. The facility that purchases and processes the donations shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the DAV had to pull its bins.
"We have two tractor-trailers full with no place to take them," said Reggie Worlds, commander of the chapter.
The hope is that the processing center in the Twin Cities will reopen later this year, the bins can return to the parking lots, and the DAV can once again start accepting clothing, along with bedsheets, blankets, towels and other fabric materials that thrift stores often don't accept.
"It's one of our primary revenue generators," Worlds said. "So it has had a profound effect on our ability to raise revenue to help veterans."
Ironically, the pandemic and the accompanying house-cleaning that resulted could have brought a flood of donations to the DAV. But the same pandemic forced the organization to stop accepting the donated items.
"It's been a perfect storm," he said. "Everything has affected everything."
So, if people are willing to leave a few items packed into a closet or the corner of a storeroom until the DAV bins are back, Worlds promises the donations will be put to good use once collections can resume.
"We'd definitely appreciate that," he said.
