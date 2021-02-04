MANKATO — State disaster assistance will help pay for repairs to Faribault County's electrical infrastructure caused by the pre-Christmas blizzard, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.
Walz authorized emergency assistance of $357,000 from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Fund to cover 75% of eligible costs of repairs required following the Dec. 23-24 storm.
The storm brought whiteouts, dangerous driving conditions, road closures, vehicle crashes and stranded motorists throughout much of Minnesota. Faribault County was hit particularly hard due to ice accumulation preceding the snow and high winds, which resulted in downed power poles and lines.
The required 25% match by Faribault county will total $119,192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.