MANKATO — Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership will be hosting a community discussion about Partnership Community Land Trust on Wednesday in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center.
Presentations will be 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Mankato community members interested in affordable housing options in Mankato and potential homeowners can learn how community land trusts work, projected timelines on the land trust in Mankato, how a community land trust makes homeownership attainable for low- to moderate- income families and individuals, and if homeownership through community land trust is the right option for their household.
SWMHP held a similar discussion Sept. 29 for area Realtors and lenders to prepare and inform them about Partnership Community Land Trust and answer questions.
SWMHP is a nonprofit community development corporation serving communities in 30 counties in southwest and south-central Minnesota.
