GOOD THUNDER — Heather Behr and Lee Redning had big plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first date with many family and friends.
"It definitely put a damper on everything, but it could be worse," Behr said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are still going ahead with the April 11 event but with just a few close family members who will be spread out in the couple's rural Good Thunder yard.
"We were going to have it in the arboretum in St. Peter and have a big screen up to show video. Then we were going to take everyone to what used to be the Bear's Den by Elysian where we had our first date," Behr said.
Instead they've been busy cleaning up their yard and planning a small celebration with a few family members.
"There's no screen to show anything on, but our videographer is trying to figure something out. We won't have a meal. A lot of family was going to travel here but now they can't," she said.
They hope to have a larger get-together in the fall when more family members, who are spread out around the country, usually come back to see each other anyway.
Jason Worrell, who has a side photography business, said he's working with a bride who had to delay her wedding and can't use her original photographer for her new January 2021 wedding date.
He said she told him she's already out thousands of dollars on things she put money down for and isn't sure she can get back.
"I'm trying to give her a big break on the cost. I'm trying to help them out. It's tough for everyone," Worrell said.
So far many with weddings set for May and beyond are holding fast and hoping for the best.
At Parties & Weddings Plus in Mankato, which rents items needed for weddings and other events, owner Katie Hayes is trying to ride out the storm as best she can.
She said that during the first couple of weeks of the crisis people were still hoping they might be able to hold their early spring events.
"We're definitely seeing the impact. The good thing is we don't see a lot of weddings until the end of April or into May."
She said some people are starting to push planned events to later. "We're seeing a few postponements, but fortunately I haven't had any cancellations for weddings yet. People are still going to get married."
She said people with May weddings planned are still waiting and hoping they may still be able to hold them. Postponements, she said, means she won't lose their business, but cancellations of social events will be a blow.
"My business is built around social gatherings, so it hits hard."
With a large warehouse of rental equipment and supplies, Hayes said she is at least in a good position to meet demand when events pick up again.
"We can handle multiple events the same weekend, so we tell people if you want to move, it we'll make it work. This is nobody's doing. I'm not going to take advantage of anyone. I don't think anyone is."
Hayes said that while she and those with similar businesses are focusing on juggling schedules and working with people to hold their weddings or other events later on, she does worry about the long-term economic effects of the pandemic.
"As a business owner my worry is what trickle effect we'll see, what will happen to the economy. A lot of people are struggling right now."
