A high number of full-time distance learners is prompting Mankato Area Public Schools to change its schedule for its secondary hybrid learners.
The district has fewer students in the schools than anticipated. That is allowing the district to invite the high school students who chose hybrid learning to come to school a few more days a month.
Wednesdays will be set aside as a day for high school and middle school teachers to focus on the over 20% of secondary students who chose to learn from home full time.
All secondary students will learn from home on Wednesdays.
That means middle school students will lose a day or two of in-person instruction each month.
The changes go into effect Monday and will continue indefinitely.
The shift will put the middle and secondary schools on the same schedule. At each school, the hybrid students are being divided into two groups. One group will attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other group will come to school on Thursdays and Fridays.
On three Wednesdays a month, all students will work from home while teachers focus their day on connecting virtually with the full-time remote learners. Teachers also will have some additional prep time for distance learning lessons, Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson said.
On one Wednesday a month the district will continue holding a remote learning day for all students from kindergarten through 12th grades to give teachers additional time for lesson planning and professional development.
The schedule will deviate when there are shortened weeks, including next week when secondary hybrid students will spend one day at school before the annual MEA break.
Families should have received revised calendars and a notification of their group assignment in the last few days.
The shifts were spurred primarily to improve the distance learners’ experience, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
Around 1,000 secondary students opted to stay home this fall.
Currently secondary teachers are balancing three groups of students each day: the full-time distance learners, the hybrid learners who are with them in class that day and the hybrid learners that are at home that day.
That model was not sustainable with the high number of students who opted to stay home full time, Peterson said.
“We need to provide staff dedicated time to attend to our distance learning kids and the distance learning kids need the time and attention of their teachers,” Peterson said.
Fewer than expected students opting for hybrid also means there is enough space for the high school hybrid learners to come to school more often.
Less room for social distancing at the high school prompted district officials to divide the oldest students into three groups at the start of the school year. Each group has been on a rotation of two days in the classroom and four days learning from home.
The change to two groups instead of three groups puts half of the hybrid learners in the high schools on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. School leaders have determined they are able to meet state reduced capacity guidelines even with additional students in the building each day.
