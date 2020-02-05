Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, announced he will not seek a fourth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Vogel represents District 20A, which includes the cities of Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur, northern New Prague, Belle Plaine and Elko New Market.
Vogel, who was elected in 2014, said he will turn 70 at the end of his third term and wants to spend more time with family.
“I hope that in my time in public office I have been able to give back at least a portion of what my community has done for me,” he said in a statement.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, in a statement said Vogel was instrumental in creating the state Legislative Budget Office, which was established in 2018. Daudt called Vogel “a master of numbers around the Capitol.”
