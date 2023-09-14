The Free Press
MANKATO — School district and city leaders continued discussions Thursday evening on the future of school resource officers on Mankato district campuses, with no resolution announced.
Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz, Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal and Mankato Schools Supt. Paul Peterson were among those involved in conversations, which have taken place throughout the week.
The school district said earlier in the week that it hoped to come up with a long-term solution by mid-week.
The decision to take SROs off campus was extended to part of this week — after being implemented as a temporary solution during the first week of school — as those involved try to answer liability questions after seeking clarification in a state law.
The education omnibus bill passed during the 2023 legislative session revised laws covering the use of force and bans the use of prone restraints and certain physical holds by a school resource officer.
During Monday’s city council work session discussion, council members were in agreement on not canceling the SRO contract between the district and public safety.
