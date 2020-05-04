MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools has a new director of educational technology and information systems.
The School Board approved the appointment of Angela Potts on Monday, effective July 1.
Potts is currently the elementary science, technology, engineering and math teacher at St. Peter Area Public Schools. She also has been a teacher coach in St. Peter.
Potts will receive an annual salary of $108,000. She is replacing Tracy Brovold, who recently left to take the same post at Lakeville Area Public Schools.
