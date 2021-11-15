MANKATO — The Mankato School District is buying a vacant building that will become a new early learning center. An existing property tax levy will be increased to pay for the building.
Pending approval from the state, the district is set to purchase the former MRCI building at 15 Map Drive near Minnesota State University.
The Mankato School Board on Monday authorized district administrators to execute a purchase agreement for the 10-acre property for $3.8 million.
MRCI, a nonprofit which serves people with disabilities, closed its Map Drive location last year. A plan to consolidate some of its locations was fast-tracked by the pandemic suspension of in-person programming.
District leaders began looking at buying the building last spring. The purchase is contingent on approval from the Minnesota Department of Education, which Supt. Paul Peterson said he expects will be granted.
Most of the district’s preschool and early childhood family education programs will move to the new center.
Limited space is a barrier to expanding early childhood opportunities, Peterson said.
“This will be a game-changer for early learning in the school district,” he said.
It’s a shift from previous strategic planning that focused on including preschool space in expanded elementary schools. District leaders since have decided a centralized early learning center would be more cost efficient, the superintendent said.
“This is an opportunity to rethink what preschool learning looks like,” Peterson said. “We’re exited about not only building out the space but then engaging with community partners to make sure that it is accessible to all our families within our school district.”
The district’s Community Education Department currently offers early childhood programs at six sites. Some sites on the edges of the district may continue to have some offerings. The current Family Learning Center, located in space leased from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, will close.
The first few early childhood classes hopefully will be ready for students next fall, Peterson said. Other remodeling work will continue through next school year.
The building is in excellent condition and only needs minor changes to meet the district’s needs, the superintendent said.
In addition to early childhood programs, the 75,000-square-foot building will provide storage space for district food services and special education departments, and space for a maintenance shop and a shipping and receiving hub.
The district will borrow funds to buy the building and will pay it back via an increase in an existing property tax levy that does not require voter approval.
Taxes will increase about $20 a year for the next two years for the owner of a median-valued home of about $235,000, said Tom Sager, the district’s director of business services.
That will later decrease to about $15 a year after other existing leases expire. The district will no longer need to lease the Family Learning Center or a food services storage space in North Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.