MANKATO — Leaders of Mankato Area Public Schools are considering changing school start times and adding more bus routes.
The district might move to a two-tiered busing system and change school schedules so elementary students start and get out earlier and middle and high school students start and end later.
The district is asking parents and others impacted by the proposed changes to weigh in before the School Board makes a decision in December.
The proposal would shift schedules to
* 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. for most elementary schools,
* 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. for the middle schools,
* 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. for high schools, and
* 8:10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. for Bridges Community School.
Elementary and secondary students would no longer ride on buses together. Buses would go out first to transport only elementary students. A second run will pick up secondary students and drop off the middle schoolers first and high schoolers a few minutes later.
Supt. Paul Peterson said district leaders have been discussing the idea for a few years as enrollment has grown. Overcrowding on buses was the catalyst, but Peterson and Director of Business Services Tom Sager said the changes have other potential benefits as well.
Two bus routes also would reduce the amount of time some students spend on the bus, especially rural residents.
“We're well over an hour for some of our rural students and that's too long,” Peterson said.
A two-tiered system also would “dramatically reduce if not eliminate” the number of students that need to transfer buses, Sager said.
The new schedule also would better align with research showing a later start is best for high schoolers' natural sleep cycles, Peterson said.
There would be a cost increase associated with the buses spending more time on the road. But there will be added cost even if the district stays with its current busing system, Sager said, because more buses would need to be purchased as enrollment continues to grow.
District leaders recognize the schedule shifts will require families to change their routines, Peterson said, and want to hear from parents and others affected about how they will be impacted.
An online survey is posted at www.isd77.org/links/calendar-and-tiered-busing-feedback.
Responses are being accepted through Nov. 4. The School Board will hold a work session Nov. 18 to discuss the feedback.
District administration will make a recommendation to the board on Dec. 3 whether to go forward with the proposal.
Peterson emphasized that a decision has not been pre-determined and the public input will have an influence.
If the School Board approves the idea, the changes would be implemented next fall.
