Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -10F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -10F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.