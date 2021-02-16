MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools leaders are beginning to prepare for more spending cuts as the deficit for the current school year grows to over $5 million.
The pandemic has driven operating expenses higher and revenues lower than projected, district administrators told School Board members Tuesday evening.
The board approved a revised budget for the current school year that will draw down the district's primary savings account well below the recommended level.
With little in reserves, additional spending cuts likely will be necessary for next year's budget.
The district has already cut spending and received some supplemental pandemic funding. But district officials say it has not been enough.
“COVID has its fingerprints on every aspect of this budget,” Supt. Paul Peterson told The Free Press before the board meeting.
General fund revenues are now budgeted at $112.6 million, which is $2.5 million less than when the budget was originally set in June.
General fund expenditures meanwhile have climbed to nearly $117.8 million, which is $2.8 million more than projected.
A small surplus initially was forecasted for the district's main operating fund. Now a $5.1 million deficit is expected.
A drop in enrollment was the primary factor in the deficit because most of the district's funding sources are calculated based on enrollment.
Enrollment is down 3% as some families opted for alternatives including in-person private schools and home-schooling during the pandemic. The kindergarten class also is smaller as some families chose to wait until next year. Fewer students have equated to a loss of over $3.5 million.
The unfavorable numbers come after district leaders have made around $6 million in spending reductions. They cut $3.9 million, including a dozen teaching positions and a dozen support staff, as they prepared the budget last spring. They trimmed another $2 million this fall after enrollment declined even more than anticipated.
Even before the budget was revised, the district's operating fund reserves had dipped below the target amount previously set by the board. At the end of the year the balance is now projected to fall to less than $2 million.
The balance equals approximately six days worth of operating expenses, Peterson said. The target is 30 days.
District administrators are developing additional cost containment recommendations to achieve a balanced budget for the 2021-2022 school year, Peterson said. There is the possibility of additional federal and state pandemic relief, but Peterson said they will use conservative projections as they develop the recommendations.
The School Board is planning to hold a workshop next month to begin discussing next year's budget.
